Women’s Soccer Closes Out Non-Conference Play

Eastern Illinois (2-1-4) vs. Western Illinois (1-3-3)

Friday, September 16

3 p.m. at Charleston, Ill. (Lakeside Field)

Live Stats | Watch on ESPN+

ON-TAP: Eastern Illinois will close out the non-conference portion of its schedule on Friday hosting Western Illinois. The Panthers are off to one of their best starts in recent years with just one loss in a tough home contest against Northern Illinois. EIU is off to its best start to a soccer season (in terms of fewest losses) since the 2001 season when EIU opened the year 7-1. The four ties this season are the most in a year since the 2010 season when EIU had five for the season. EIU’s two wins this season have come against Purdue Fort Wayne and on the road at Illinois State. Western Illinois enters at 1-3-3 with a win over Northern Illinois last weekend and a loss against Illinois State. EIU’s results against those two opponents are Flipped with a loss to NIU and win vs. ISU.

PIZANO WITH A LATE GOAL: Serra Pizano found the net late on Sunday at Central Michigan to help the Panthers pick up a 1-1 tie on the road. It was Pizano’s first goal of the season as she currently ranks second on the team with three points after adding an assist earlier this season against Purdue Fort Wayne. Pizano had two goals last season for EIU scoring against both Chicago State and UT Martin.

SEASON GOAL SCORERS: Serra Pizano became the fourth different player this season to score a goal as EIU currently ranks fourth in the OVC with seven goals scored. Jenna Little is EIU’s current leader with three goals scored which ranks third in the OVC. Joining Little and Pizano in the goals scored column this fall are Zoe Paxton and Karima Rangel . Last season EIU had ten total goals scored for the season with six different players scoring at least one goal.

SECOND BEST START IN SCHOOL HISTORY: Eastern Illinois got off to the second best start to a season in program history as the Panthers were unbeaten through their first five matches of the season. The best start to a year was the 1996 season when EIU opened 9-0 as they finished that season with a 16-4 record including a 4-1 record playing in the Missouri Valley Conference. Already this season EIU has set a school record for consecutive shutouts with four to open the season. EIU suffered its first loss of the 2022 season in a rain-soaked 2-1 set-back to Northern Illinois. This is the best start to a season in terms of fewest losses since the 2001 season when EIU opened the year 7-1.

OVC WEEKLY AWARD WINNERS THIS YEAR: Eastern Illinois had multiple Ohio Valley Conference award winners to open the season with goalkeeper Daniela Bermeo being named the OVC Goalkeeper of the Week for weeks one and two of the season. Bermeo did not allow a goal in the Panthers opening four matches. The Panthers solid defensive backline helped provide those shutouts with Sarah Hagg named the OVC Defender of the Week following week one and Zoe Paxton winning OVC Defender of the Week honors in week two. Bermeo currently ranks second in the OVC in goals against average at 0.57 GAA as EIU has allowed just four goals this season.

LITTLE WITH A BRACE IN EIU WIN: Jenna Little scored both of Eastern Illinois goals in EIU’s August 21, 2-0 win over Purdue Fort Wayne. Little had one goal during the 2021 season against Morehead State and scored two goals during exhibition play. Last season EIU had two players Nicoletta Anuci (against Illinois Springfield) and Zenaya Barnes (against Murray State) score two goals in a match.

OVC PLAYERS TO WATCH: Amanda DaSilva was named the Eastern Illinois player to watch in the OVC this season. A veteran player, DaSilva will slide to the Panthers back line this season after starting 16 of 17 contests last season. She was one of four field players to log more than 1,200 minutes on the pitch last season.

RETURNING ALL-OVC: Eastern Illinois Returns two All-Ohio Valley Conference performers from last season in Zenaya Barnes and Sarah Hagg . Barnes was a second team All-OVC selection at forward. Hagg was a second team All-OVC selection at defender while also earning All-OVC Newcomer honors.

LIFT FOR LIFE: Eastern Illinois Women’s soccer once again took part in the Lift for Life event which raises money in the fight against Rare Diseases. Kenzie Balcerak and Jenna Little have spearheaded the Women’s soccer participation in this event which was originally done by the EIU football team. The annual fundraiser is done in conjunction with Uplifting Athletes took place on Aug. 19.

RULE CHANGE: The NCAA will no longer have overtime sessions during regular season play. Last season EIU had three overtime contests picking up two draws while losing a third game in the extra session. The Panthers have played three or more overtime matches in each of the last four seasons with six of those contests resulting in a win or loss for EIU.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 18th meeting between Eastern Illinois and Western Illinois and the first match-up between the two in-state schools since the 2017 season. EIU holds a 10-5-2 all-time lead in the series including a 2-1 win in the last contest in September of 2017.

NEXT UP: Eastern Illinois will open Ohio Valley Conference play on Sunday hosting Tennessee Tech at 1 pm at Lakeside Field. EIU was picked to finish seventh in the OVC soccer preseason poll while TTU was selected third.