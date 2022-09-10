Women’s Soccer Closes Non-Conference Play With Trip To Miami (Ohio)

Live Stats

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Women’s soccer team faces the Miami University RedHawks on Sunday, September 11th, kickoff is at 1 PM. The contest will be the final non-conference matchup for both sides before heading into Sun Belt and MAC play respectively.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: No Stream

Live Stats: SideArm

HAVE YOU HEARD?

Sunday’s contest will be a Homecoming for seniors Morgan White . White is a graduate of nearby Fairfield High School, which sits about 20 miles from Miami University’s campus. White leads the Herd with four goals on the season.

Senior Kat Gonzalez leads the SBC with shots (19) and is second in shots per game (3.17).

White and Gonzalez are tied for second in the conference with nine shots on goal each.

Herd goalkeeper Alexis Wolgemuth leads Marshall with 17 saves this year, her 0.773 save percentage leads Marshall as well.

ABOUT THE REDHAWKS

Miami (Ohio) enters Sunday’s contest at a 3-2-1 record. The RedHawks are coached by Courtney Sirmans and were picked to finish 6th in the MAC Preseason Poll.

The RedHawks are led offensively by redshirt junior Madeline Schlecht with three goals on the season.

Starting goalkeeper Izzie Vaccari has made 24 saves this season, facing 62 shots.

SERIES HISTORY

The all-time series is even at 1-1, with the Herd winning at home in 2013, 1-0. Miami took the 2014 contest in Oxford by a 2-1 margin.