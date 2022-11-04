Women’s Soccer Closes 2022 Season at Princeton

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania Women’s soccer team is on the road for its final match of the 2022 season. The Quakers will make the quick trip over to Princeton for a 1 pm match against the Tigers.

MATCH DAY 16: Penn at Princeton

Saturday, Nov. 5 | 1 pm | Princeton, NJ

Video Stream (ESPN+) | Live Stats | International Stream

The Ivy League is ESPN

A reminder that the Ivy League is paired with ESPN, and you will be able to find all Penn home games, as well as road Ivy matches and select non-conference road games, on ESPN+ this fall with the same high broadcast quality you’ve come to expect. ESPN+ is a subscription-based service that offers monthly and yearly packages. Click here to subscribe to ESPN+!

The Series with Princeton

Sunday’s Matchup between Penn and Princeton is the 31st meeting of the series. The series is slightly in Princeton’s favor with the Tigers winning 16, Penn winning 10 and four draws in the series. Princeton has won the past four meetings dating back to the 2017 season, all four have been 1-0 finals.

About Princeton

Princeton is 8-7-1 on the season and 1-4-1 in Ivy play. The Tigers are 4-0-1 in Ivy play and are 10-2-2 overall. The Tigers have dropped each of their last two matches, a 3-2 loss to Harvard, and most recently a 2-1 loss at Cornell. Princeton has a pair of Athletes (Pietra Tordin (18pts – 8g, 2a) and Heather MacNab (14pts – 6g, 2a) with double-digit points.

Quaker Notemeal

*2022 will mark the first season that the college soccer regular season will not feature overtime. The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved changes to the overtime rules for men’s and women’s soccer.

* Seven total Quakers have scored 13 goals through 15 matches this season. Sizzy Lawton scored her team-leading fourth goal of the season against Columbia. Isobel Glass (3), and Lauren Teuschl (2) have both scored multiple times this season. Peyton Raun Mallory Lucas, Janae Stewart and Sara Readinger have also tallied goals. Lawton is the only Quaker to have multiple assists while Teuschl, Raun, Readinger, Miranda Farma and Anuli Okafor all have one assist.

* Laurence Gladu has spent the majority of time in goal for the Red and Blue totaling more than 1140 minutes. In 13 starts, she has a .746 save percentage making 44 saves while allowing 15 goals. Gladu sports a 1.09 GAA. Freshman goalie Annabel Austen, who made her Collegiate debut at California, made her first Collegiate start against FDU. She made five saves and turned in a clean sheet for her first Collegiate win.

*Penn is 3-1-4 on the season when scoring first and 0-4-2 when conceding the first goal of the match.

*With a 1-1 draw at Cornell on October 1, Penn set a program record with seven draws in a single season. The mark was previously set by the 2015 team that went 6-4-6 overall.

*Four Seniors will hold the Captain title for the 2022 season: Lawton, Emily PringleRaun, and Farman.

*Senior Lucy Kellogg remains the lone member of Penn’s last Ivy League Championship Squad in 2018.

*Dr. Krissy Turner completed her staff at the beginning of August with the hiring of Fred King. Coach King will join Dr. Turner and Megan Hinz on the sideline for the 2022 season. King joins the Quakers as the Associate Head Coach following a 10-year stint at Saint Joseph’s University. Hinz was originally hired in the spring by previous head Coach Casey Brown and retained by Dr. Turner.



#FightOnPenn