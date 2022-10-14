Women’s Soccer Clinches America East Playoff Spot with Thursday Night Tie

Next Game: Binghamton University 10/16/2022 | 12:03 PM ET ESPN+ October 16 (Sun) / 12:03 PM ET Binghamton University History

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine Women’s soccer team tied the UMass Lowell River Hawks, 1-1, on Thursday evening at Mahaney Diamond.

With the tie, the Black Bears cliched a berth in the Women’s soccer America East championship.

First Goal (1-0 UML): Chaima Khammar lofted a corner kick that found Emily Nelson. The latter deflected the corner into the back of the Maine net. It was the only goal of the first half. Maine trailed by one after 45:00.

Second Goal (1-1): Abby Kraemer scored in the 63rd minute to tie the America East contest. Amanda Sandberg fired a corner kick that found Delaney LaBonte . The Junior’s shot was saved directly to Kraemer. Scorer her third goal in two games, the sophomore forward even the Pivotal regular season America East game at one goal apiece.

It was the only tally of the second half as the two conference foes battled to a scoreless final 27 minutes. The Black Bears’ third conference tie earned enough points to guarantee Maine a spot in the postseason tournament.

Maine recorded seven total shots on goal to the River Hawks 11, while UMass Lowell tallied four corner kicks to the Black Bears’ two.

Kira Kutzinski walked away with 10 saves.

Next: The Black Bears are back on the pitch Sunday, October 16th against Binghamton. Kick-off for senior day is scheduled for 12:00 pm.

-UMaine-