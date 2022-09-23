Women’s Soccer Claws Back to Beat Miami

Next Game: at Notre Dame 9/25/2022 | 1:00 PM ACC Network Extra Sept. 25 (Sun) / 1:00 PM at Notre Dame

PITTSBURGH – The Pitt Women’s soccer team (9-1-0, 2-0-0 ACC) extended its best start to a season in program history by putting together a 3-1 comeback win over Miami (3-3-2, 0-2 -0 ACC) courtesy of three second-half goals Thursday at Ambrose Urbanic Field.

“Proud of the response of our team after a difficult first half,” head Coach Randy Waldrum said. “I felt we weren’t sharp enough or clinical enough in the first half. Our adjustments and our pressure were too much for them in the second half. I’m proud of the whole team for second-half response. It was an important win for us.”

Pitt found itself trailing at the half for the first time in 2022 when Chloe O’Neill scored in the 25th minute to give Miami a 1-0 lead.

The Panthers got back in the game in the 50th minute, though, as a freshman Katie Zailski scored her second goal in as many games on a set piece to even the score.

“It feels amazing,” Zailski said of scoring her second collegiate goal. “I do have that kind of attacking mentality, and I always like scoring. Whenever I score, I feel like all my hard work has kind of paid off because I’m doing so much work trying to defend and not give up any goals. But when I can also help produce goals, it honestly feels amazing, especially doing it in front of the home crowd tonight.”

Less than two minutes later, Pitt was in the lead as Landy Mertz scored her fifth of the season on a set piece that saw Ashton Gordon and Ellie Coffield credited with assists.



The Panthers added an insurance goal in the 63rd minute when Leah Pais registered her sixth goal of the year, tying her for the team lead. Gordon and Sarah Schupansky assisted.

Pitt held the advantage in shots (18-5), shots on goal (10-1), corner kicks (6-3) thanks in large part to its second-half surge.

Seven Panthers tallied two shots, with Mertz, Schupansky and Zailski each putting two on goal.

Pitt makes the trip to South, Bend, Ind., to square off with Notre Dame on Sunday. First touch is set for 1 pm The game is slated to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

Pitt is now 40-35-1 under the leadership of the fifth-year head Randy Waldrum . After going 9-22-4 in the first two years of a massive rebuild, Pitt has gone 31-15 over the last two-plus seasons.

. After going 9-22-4 in the first two years of a massive rebuild, Pitt has gone 31-15 over the last two-plus seasons. Leah Pais has now scored 15 goals in her Pitt career, giving her 39 points in three seasons as a Panther.

has now scored 15 goals in her Pitt career, giving her 39 points in three seasons as a Panther. Sarah Schupansky dished out her 11 th career assist, giving her 35 career points in less than two full seasons at Pitt.

dished out her 11 career assist, giving her 35 career points in less than two full seasons at Pitt. Landy Mertz has now scored 10 goals and logged 31 points in her three years at Pitt.

has now scored 10 goals and logged 31 points in her three years at Pitt. Ellie Coffield recorded her third assist of the season and eighth of her career, upping her career point total to 18.

recorded her third assist of the season and eighth of her career, upping her career point total to 18. Ashton Gordon dished out two assists in a game for the second time in her two years at Pitt, giving her four total during her tenure as a Panther.

dished out two assists in a game for the second time in her two years at Pitt, giving her four total during her tenure as a Panther. Caitlyn Lazzarini is now 17-7-0 in goals in her career.

