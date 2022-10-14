Women’s Soccer Claims First A-10 Win Against St. Bonaventure, 2-1

Next Game: UMass 10/16/2022 | 1:00 PM October 16 (Sun) / 1:00 PM UMass

WASHINGTON – George Washington Women’s soccer rode a pair of second half goals from Graduate students Sammy Neyman and junior Elizabeth Cruz to a 2-1 win over St. Bonaventure on Thursday afternoon at The Vern.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

49th minute: Less than five minutes into the second half, Neyman snuck behind the St. Bonaventure defense and fired a shot that beat goalkeeper Chiara Gottinger. The goal was Neyman’s third of the season. Lauren Prentice picked up an assist on the tally.

61St minute: GW scored its second goal off a corner opportunity. Isabelle Eskay was able to find Rachel Sorken alone in front of the net, and while Sorkenn’s initial shot was blocked by the Bonnies’ defense, Cruz jumped on the loose ball to score her first of the year.

65 minutes: St. Bonaventure was able to cut into the deficit thanks to a well-placed shot by Rachel Hutchinson that just snuck by the outstretched hands of GW goalkeeper Ainsley Lumpe .

NOTEWORTHY:

•Neyman’s goal was her second in three games. She is now second on the team in goals (3).

•Prentice’s assist was her third of the season, which leads the team.

•Cruz’s Strike was the third of her career and her first since tallying a goal against Richmond last season (9/26).

•GW peppered the St. Bonaventure defense with shots all afternoon, recording a season-high 26 shots and a season-high 15 shots on goal.

•Sorken led all players with six shots.

• GW led the way in corner kick opportunities, 3-0.

UP NEXT:

GW will continue the second half of its A-10 slate when it welcomes UMass to Washington, DC on Sunday. Kickoff between the two sides is scheduled for 1 pm with live coverage available on ESPN+.