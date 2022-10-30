Women’s Soccer Celebrates Senior Day, Caps Season Against Shepherd

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Lock Haven Women’s soccer team (3-10-5, 1-10-5 PSAC East) dropped their last game of the season to Shepherd University (7-7-4, 6-7-3 PSAC East) in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action.

Prior to kickoff, The Haven honored the Senior Class of 2022. Ghana Cornelius (Harrisburg, Pa./Central Dauphin East), Sydney Kauffman (Millerstown, Pa./Greenwood (Shepherd)), Leah Jensen (Harrisburg,Pa./Susquehanna Twp.(Concord)), Josie Swartz (Mifflintown, Pa./Juniata), Quinn McMonagle (Hummelstown, Pa./Lower Dauphin), Abby Burdy (Landisville, Pa./Hempfield), Chyanne Cook (Mountain Top, Pa./Crestwood) and Madeline Foster (Camp Hill, Pa./Cedar Cliff) were all recognized for their contributions to Haven Nation.

Half one saw the two teams deadlocked in the first half with neither team being able to put a shot in the back of the net.

Lock Haven went on to score first in the game. Early in the second half, Eva Stoessel (Grantville, Pa./Lower Dauphin) scored in the 52n.d minute with the goal being Assisted by Evelyn Ciaccia (Fairless Hills, Pa./Pennsbury) to give the Bald Eagles the first score of the afternoon.

Shepherd in the 58th minute scored to tie the game up at one a piece.

The Rams went on to score again in the 65th minute of the game to take the lead as the visitors silenced the home crowd, to win the match 2-1.