Women’s Soccer Celebrate Senior Day with Win over Bard; Bombers improve to 8-2-2

ITHACA, NY – Prior to the first touch, the Ithaca College soccer program celebrated the outstanding careers of the fifth year Megan Buttinger and the six Seniors Jessica Bredin , Sophia Mahoney , Delaney Rutan , Ally Post , Katy Krueger and Rachel Richards . On a beautiful and crisp afternoon on South Hill, the Bombers hosted Bard College on Saturday and put together a 6-0 win. Ithaca has now won three straight to improve to 8-2-2 overall and are 3-1 within the Liberty League.

It took just three minutes for the Bombers to find the back of the net as a nice one-two combination from Megan Buttinger and Delaney Rutan resulted in the 1-0 lead. Buttinger dished out a great ball that was finished off by her fellow forward Delaney Rutan for her fourth goal of the season. The Bombers quickly made it 2-0 at the 10:14 mark as this time Buttinger Assisted a Rosie Bostian goal.

Ithaca went into Halftime with a 4-0 advantage as Kaelyn Fernandez scored an unassisted effort (31:14) and Katy Krueger and Carrie Davis teamed up to add a late goal in the 44th minute. Riley Brodrick joined the scoring party at the 85:56 mark as she was assisted by Lexi Jassin for her first collegiate goal. The final goal of the match was scored in the 89thth minute as Brenna Lorenzen put Maggie Galewski in a great chance to score and she did just that for her first Collegiate goal.

The Bombers put nine shots on target and had 14 corner kick chances. Ithaca will now have its back-to-back weekend beginning with a match at Skidmore College on Friday at 4 pm followed by a match at Union College at 2 pm on Saturday, October 15.