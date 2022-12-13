Women’s soccer caps Stellar season at Banquet

VESTAL, NY – Binghamton Women’s soccer gathered at their annual team banquet on Saturday and celebrated the numerous achievements of their 2022 season.

Head Coach Neel Bhattacharjee and his team and staff put a bow on a 9-5-5 season that featured an America East regular season title and runner-up tournament finish. The team finished the season with an 8-1-4 clip to reach and host the title match, where it lost in penalties after rallying from a 4-1 second-half deficit. The Bearcats produced five all-conference selections, two all-region honors, two conference All-Rookie selections and three America East major award winners. Bhattacharjee and his staff were named Coaching Staff of the Year, senior forward Maya Anand was the Striker of the Year and senior Olivia McKnight was selected as Midfielder of the Year.

During the season, the team’s 44 goals scored were the most in 21 years (2.3/game) and with a 6-1-1 league mark (best in program history), BU returned to the top of the standings alone for the first time in 18 years.

At the banquet, the team also recognized its award winners below.