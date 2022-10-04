Women’s soccer brings unbeaten streak to Vermont

VESTAL, NY – Riding a five-game unbeaten streak and unbeaten to begin America East play, Binghamton Women’s soccer (5-4-2, 2-0 America East) travels to Burlington for a noon Matchup against Defending Champion Vermont (3-5 -2, 0-1-2 AE). The game begins a stretch of three-of-four on the road for the Bearcats.

Binghamton is 4-0-1 in its last five, including a 1-0 win over NJIT on Thursday. In that game, sophomore forward Peyton Gilmore scored with just 1:50 remaining for the winning margin. Gilmore knocked in a cross from the senior forward Maya Anand to give BU a deserved result. Despite a wide margin in both possession (66%) and shots (17-3), the Bearcats appeared headed towards a frustrating tie before Gilmore struck for the game-winner – her fourth goal of the season and third game-winner.

With her assist, Anand kept a share of the top spot in the conference in points with 14. She also is tied for the league lead with six goals.

Vermont is winless in its last four games and is coming off a wild, 4-3 loss at UMass Lowell on Thursday. The game was the highest-scoring conference game in four seasons. An “own goal” and a penalty kick conversion fueled the win for Lowell. In previous conference games, Vermont tied UMBC 0-0 and Bryant 1-1.

The Catamounts return two all-conference and two all-rookie selections from their 12-6-1 team that captured both the regular season and tournament titles, thanks to a late-season nine-game win streak. Vermont was picked to finish second in the Coaches’ Preseason Poll, behind only UMass Lowell.

Thanks to three straight head-to-head wins, Binghamton has taken an 11-10 lead in the tight all-time series. Last September in Vestal, BU prevailed 1-0 in double overtime on a game-winner from Anand. In Burlington, the series is even, 5-5. Oddly, the teams have played 21 times without ever producing a tie score. Fourteen of the 21 games have been decided by one goal and four have gone to overtime.