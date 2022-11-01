Women’s soccer brawl, with punches thrown between Ole Miss and LSU players

If anyone thought that soccer brawls were exclusive to games between men’s teams, now they’ll have to think twice. When tempers flare, no matter what gender they are, things can always get out of control.

That happened in a Women’s soccer game between Ole Miss and LSUwhere two players came to blows before being ejected. As is often the case, both were separated by their teammates and the referee, before the referee issued several red cards.

A wild fight broke out in the Ole Miss-LSU Women’s soccer SEC Tournament first-round match. Three players were ejected. pic.twitter.com/q07yHhdjr2 ? The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 30, 2022

A common play that ended in blows

The game between the two teams was in the second overtimewith the score tied at zero goalswhen on one of the sidelines there was a play like there are hundreds in every soccer game: Maya Gordonfrom LSU, and Ramsey Davisfrom Ole Miss, were trying to gain possession of the ball. Davis grabbed Gordon around the waist…and Gordon exploded.

The two began throwing punches at each Other, and it looked like it wasn’t going to escalate when Gordon’s teammate, Rammie Noelcame rushing in to get into the Fraypulling Davis and knocking her to the ground.

Final from Pensacola Ole Miss Advances are PKs pic.twitter.com/F2FugaJCK6 ? LSU Soccer (@LSUSoccer) October 30, 2022

The referee issued several red cards

Flat usually happens in this type of situation, the game referee had to take action and the most salomonic was to eject all three players.

Gordon ended up very upsetso much so that when she left the field she was crying, probably out of anger. Meanwhile, a member of the LSU staff was consoling her.

In the end, LSU Tigers ended up losing 3-0and it is reported that the three players who were ejected will be suspended for one game.