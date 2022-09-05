Women’s Soccer Bounces Back with Scoreless Draw against Louisville

Next Game: Northern Colorado 9/8/2022 | 7 p.m ESPN+ Sept. 08 (Thu) / 7 pm Northern Colorado History

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison Women’s soccer bounced back from their first setback of the season by drawing Louisville, 0-0, on Sunday afternoon at Sentara Park.

The shutout is JMU’s first against a Power Five opponent since a 1-0 win at LSU in 2019 and the first against an ACC opponent since a scoreless draw against Maryland in 2011. The Dukes are now 3-1-2 while the Cardinals are 3 -1-1.

Sophomore Amanda Attanasi led the team with three shots and was followed by freshman Y-Van Nguyen , who finished with two. Redshirt junior Alexandra Blom earned her third shutout of the season.

How It Happened

Both teams got shots off within the first five minutes of play, with Louisville’s being blocked and Attanasi and freshman Jamie Swartz both missing off target.

both missing off target. Neither team took a shot for over 20 minutes in the middle of the first half.

JMU had a shot blocked and a corner kick in the last 30 seconds of the half, but nothing came of it.

Attanasi and redshirt junior Suwaibatu Mohammed both fired shots off in the 50 th and 51 St minutes, respectively. Both shots missed the goal just inches above the crossbar.

both fired shots off in the 50 and 51 minutes, respectively. Both shots missed the goal just inches above the crossbar. Louisville had a pair of shots blocked back-to-back in the 70th minute.

Game Notes

This is the fifth shutout in six matches for the Dukes this season.

JMU outshot Louisville, 9-8.

Quoting Head Coach Joshua Walters, Sr.

“Two ACC matches in a weekend and getting a result in one of them with a shutout is a positive. For us to turn the corner as a program, we need to keep testing ourselves and turn some of these performances into wins. I believe so much in this team and want the reward to come for them. They play so courageously with the ball and now we will push for the payoff to their commitment.”

Up Next

The Dukes will host Northern Colorado on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Sentara Park for their next match. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm and the match will be streamed on ESPN+.