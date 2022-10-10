Women’s Soccer Blasts Coastal Carolina 4-0 On Senior Day

Next Game: at Appalachian State 10/14/2022 | 6:00 P.M October 14 (Fri) / 6:00 PM at Appalachian State History

NORFOLK, Va. — On Senior Day the big goal is to send the Seniors out in style, preferably with a comfortable win. Consider the Old Dominion Women’s soccer Senior Day on Sunday a big success.

Behind two goals and one assist from senior Carla Morich the Monarchs scored a season-high in goals defeating Coastal Carolina 4-0 in Sun Belt East Division action at the ODU Soccer Complex.

“First of all, this was a great day to celebrate our seniors. We spoke before the game about doing everything to get the win for them today, and I think that desire was clear in our game,” said ODU Head Coach Angie Hind .

“For the first time in a while, I think we were pretty ruthless in front of goal today and really capitalized on a chance in the six-yard box. That was really pleasing because we have been working hard to change that in recent weeks,” she added.

Morich got the goals started at exactly eight minutes in as Megan Watts sent a crossing pass into the box where Morich tapped it in for the early 1-0 advantage. The second goal was scored off a long free kick by Anissa Arndt into the box where Ece Turkoglu headed the ball in for the 2-0 lead heading into halftime.

“We are a team that manages to create chances, but today was the first day we really looked ruthless at times which was great,” said Hind.

Old Dominion (5-6-2, 3-2-1) got on the board quickly in the second half Barely two minutes in off a corner kick. Riley Kennett received the corner kick and her shot was deflected into Morich who headed the ball in for the 3-0 lead with 43:03 left.

The Monarchs closed the scoring with 40:06 remaining as Morich sent a free kick into the box where it ricocheted off the goalkeeper into Emma Terefenko who put it in for the 4-0 lead.

Old Dominion outshot Coastal Carolina (2-8-3, 1-4-1) 23-11 and held a slight 6-5 advantage in corner kicks. Emily Bredek and Kasey Perry combined on the shutout as Bredek made two saves and Perry made three.

“It’s been a huge week for us with a big road win and a great result at home to wrap up the week. We recover now and look forward to next weekend,” Hind said.

The Monarchs now head to Boone, North Carolina to face Appalachian State in a key Sun Belt Conference East Division Matchup on Friday night at 6 pm