RADFORD, Va. – Longwood Women’s soccer earned an important three points on the road on Wednesday night. Catharine Forst scored the only goal, and the Lancer defense shutout a high-powered Radford Squad in a 1-0 win.

Goals (Assists)

32′ Longwood— Catharine Forst ( Alex Dinger , Savannah Zero )

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Longwood (5-7-3, 2-3-1 Big South) defense shut down a Radford (7-3-4, 3-2-1 Big South) side that came in as the third-highest scoring outfit in the Big South.

The back line of Caroline Lydecker , Brooke Bonner , Sophia Guagliano , Sydney Robertson and Amanda Arnone along with goalkeeper Mary Kate Levush , Bent but never broke. Levush took care of all three shots that were on goal, and the defense took care of the rest. Radford only mustered the three shots on goal and didn’t have a shot on goal for the final 37 minutes of the match.

The Lancer offense, meanwhile, did its damage with a header by Catharine Forst in the 32n.d minute. Savannah Zero and Alex Dinger combined on the wing, and Dinger sent a cross sailing towards the goal. Forst’s forehead did the rest.

WHAT THEY SAID:

“To win a game on the road, against a team like that, you really have to dig deep,” said Longwood head Coach Todd Dyer . “That’s exactly what this group did tonight. Holding them scoreless was another big accomplishment because that rarely happens with all of their firepower. Dinger and Cat combined for a great goal in the first half, and we were able to make it stand. I really can’t say enough about how hard this group worked and fought tonight.”

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

The Lancers had a header for a goal for a third straight match, as Kyleigh Cox had headers in each of the two prior matches.

Forst scored her third goal of the season.

Emma Jones led the Lancers with three shots after coming on as a sub.

Longwood and Radford were even in shots after Halftime with five. Radford outshot Longwood 12-7 on the match.

In a rivalry dominated by the home side, Longwood picked up its first win at Radford since 2010. The all-time series stands at 9-9-2.

UP NEXT:

Longwood hosts UNC Asheville on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 pm The match will be aired on ESPN+

