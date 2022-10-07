Women’s Soccer Blanks Howard Payne

Next Game: Sul Ross State University 10/8/2022 | 1 PM October 08 (Sat) / 1 PM Sul Ross State University

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The Concordia Texas Women’s soccer team blanked Howard Payne by a score of 2-0 to win their third match in a row. Forwards Alycia Buenaventura and Kallie Krenz found the back of the net inside the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex on Thursday.

Second-year goalkeeper Lora Tresco tallied five saves in the Tornados’ third clean sheet in the last four matches. CTX doubled the Yellowjackets in shot attempts at 13-6.

Concordia broke the ice in the 26th minute when Patricia Heckendorn connected with Buenaventura is a cross. The Tornados’ remained stout defensively and added insurance when Krenz capitalized on a penalty kick in the 76th minute. That would stand as the final goal of the match to give CTX the win.

Concordia Texas will be back in action when they host Sul Ross State at home this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 pm

