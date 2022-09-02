Women’s Soccer Blanks Delaware State, 1-0
BALTIMORE – UMBC (3-1-1) Women’s soccer extended its winning streak to three as the Retrievers blanked visiting Delaware State, 1-0, at Retriever Soccer Park.
Junior forward Meghan McKee (Toronto, Ont.) scored her team-leading third goal of the season in the 28′.
Senior goalkeeper Morgan McGruder (Overland Park, Kan.) posted her second consecutive shutout of the season.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Retrievers created some good chances early, playing down the right side, but headers by Esther Juretzka and Natasha Munro went over the bar.
- Delaware State had a nice opportunity in the 26′, but a shot from the deep right wing hit the side netting.
- UMBC would break the ice in the 28′ off their fourth corner kick of the period. The Retrievers played a short corner to Caroline Koutsos, who had plenty of space on the left side to penetrate and send a ball deep into the box. McKye won the ball battle, wheeled and scored her third goal of the season from five yards out and Koutsos Drew the Lone assist.
- The Hornets almost tied the game in the 42′, as a free kick from 25 yards out struck the crossbar and the rebound from close range went over the cage.
- UMBC attempted four of the five second half shots, but neither goalkeeper was tested.
NOTES
- UMBC improved to 2-0-0 at home in 2022.
- At 3-1-1, UMBC is off to their best start since 2014. Last year, the Retrievers started the year 2-1-2 through the first five games. In 2014 the team started 4-1-0.
- The Retrieves outshot the Hornets, 11-5, and McGruder only had to make one save.
UMBC Returns to Retriever Soccer Park on Sunday, Sept. 4 when they host LIU. The match kicks off a soccer doubleheader on Labor Day weekend and gets underway at 4:00 pm