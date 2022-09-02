Women’s Soccer Blanks Delaware State, 1-0

Next Game: LIU 9/4/2022 | 4 PM Sept. 04 (Sun) / 4 PM LIU History

BALTIMORE – UMBC (3-1-1) Women’s soccer extended its winning streak to three as the Retrievers blanked visiting Delaware State, 1-0, at Retriever Soccer Park.

Junior forward Meghan McKee (Toronto, Ont.) scored her team-leading third goal of the season in the 28′.

Senior goalkeeper Morgan McGruder (Overland Park, Kan.) posted her second consecutive shutout of the season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Retrievers created some good chances early, playing down the right side, but headers by Esther Juretzka and Natasha Munro went over the bar.

UMBC would break the ice in the 28′ off their fourth corner kick of the period. The Retrievers played a short corner to Caroline Koutsos , who had plenty of space on the left side to penetrate and send a ball deep into the box. McKye won the ball battle, wheeled and scored her third goal of the season from five yards out and Koutsos Drew the Lone assist.

UMBC attempted four of the five second half shots, but neither goalkeeper was tested.

NOTES

UMBC improved to 2-0-0 at home in 2022.

At 3-1-1, UMBC is off to their best start since 2014. Last year, the Retrievers started the year 2-1-2 through the first five games. In 2014 the team started 4-1-0.

The Retrieves outshot the Hornets, 11-5, and McGruder only had to make one save.

UMBC Returns to Retriever Soccer Park on Sunday, Sept. 4 when they host LIU. The match kicks off a soccer doubleheader on Labor Day weekend and gets underway at 4:00 pm