Women’s soccer blanks CCSU in home opener

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown Women’s soccer team took down Central Connecticut 1-0 Thursday night in the Bears’ return to Stevenson-Pincince Field.

“It was a good win,” head Coach Kia McNeill said. “Especially being able to get a result against Central. They’re an NCAA Tournament team, they win their conference every year. They definitely gave us a battle today, I think we could have done better with our chances, especially in the first half , to put the game away early. But it was good for us to see that if we don’t put it away early, they can come back and turn it into a battle.

“It was a good learning experience and I’m happy we got the result.”

The Bears continued their theme of scoring early goals as a freshman Naya Cardoza tallied the game’s only goal, her Collegiate first, in just the fourth minute of action. Off a corner kick from Evelyn Calhoon Cardoza won the ball out of the air and was able to flick it home to take the 1-0 lead.

“My team does a really good job of crashing,” Cardoza said. “There were a lot of people who were able to crash that goalie. I was able to get a head on it and it ended up falling to my feet so I was able to just pop it in the net. And that was what we needed this game. We could have finished more of our chances, but it was a good job on us to get the win.”

Despite peppering the Blue Devil’s goal with 22 shots, 18 of which came in the first half, the Bears weren’t able to add onto Cardoza’s strike. Brittany Raphino again paced the team with four shots, while Sheyenne Allen and Kayla Duran each had three.

Brown’s defense stood strong yet again, only allowing Central to take five shots and only putting one on frame. Clare Gagne made the only save she needed to pick up her second shutout of the season.

The Bears earned 13 Corners to the Blue Devils’ three.

“We’ve got another one on Sunday that we have to rest and recover for,” McNeill said. “But it’s a good start to be 3-0.”

Brown will take on Hofstra at Stevenson-Pincince Field this Sunday, Sept. 4 at 3 p.m

