Women’s Soccer Bested in OVC Semifinal

The Lindenwood Women’s soccer team (6-8-6, 2-2-4 OVC) fell in the OVC semifinal to Tennessee Tech (8-4-5, 5-0-3 OVC) by a score of 5-0 on Friday evening from Cookeville, Tenn.

GAME OVERVIEW

The two teams took some time to settle into the game as both defenses were strong early. Lindenwood earned four corner kicks in the opening half, including a pair of early ones, but were unable to capitalize. Tennessee Tech broke through in the 27th minute, taking a 1-0 lead. Less than a minute later, the Golden Eagles added on, going up 2-0 late in the opening half, which would be the score at halftime.

Tennessee Tech extended its lead to 3-0 less than 30 seconds into the second half, converting from the spot. Lindenwood kept battling, as the Lions earned a corner kick just after the goal. From the set piece, a header by Jill Wipke was cleared off the line and the follow-up by Kate Schoen hit the bar, as the score remained 3-0. Shortly after, the Golden Eagles converted from the penalty spot, again making the score 4-0. TTU added another late in the game, with the score finishing 5-0.

QUOTABLE

“I’m extremely proud of our team as we accomplished so many firsts this year in our Inaugural NCAA D1 season” said head Coach Dave Musso . “Tonight wasn’t our night on the field but we will hold our head high on a great season. This group set the standard high and built a strong foundation for the future.”