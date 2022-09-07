Women’s Soccer Begins Road Trip at UMass

Boston University (2-4) vs. UMass (1-2-3)

Date & Time: Thursday, Sept. 8 | 4 p.m

Venue: Rudd Field | Amherst, Mass.

Twitter: @BUGameDay | @TerrierWSOC

BOSTON – After playing four of its first six games at home to start 2022, the Boston University Women’s soccer program embarks on a four-game road swing, starting with a trek to UMass on Thursday (Sept. 8). Opening kick is set for 4 pm

BU is 1-1 away from Boston to begin the season, and faces a Minutewomen team struggling to maintain its unbeaten home streak (1-0-2). UMass seeks its first win since Aug. 18, while the Terriers aim to snap a three-game slide.

TERRIER TIDBITS

BU recently dropped a 3-1 contest to Boston College on Sunday (Sept. 4) at Nickerson Field.

Redshirt senior Captain Amy Thompson notched her first goal of the season in the 12th to give the Terriers a halftime lead, but the Eagles countered with three goals in the second half.

Over 4,000 fans took in the game as part of Terrier Tailgate, marking the third-straight instance the event attracted over 4,000 patrons.

With Thompson finding the back of the net, eight different Terriers have registered a point this season.

Junior Abigail McNulty leads the team with six points, and shares the team edge in goals with freshman Giuliana Gianino at two.

Senior goalkeeper Gretchen Bennett made three saves against Boston College while playing the entire 90 minutes for the second consecutive match.

made three saves against Boston College while playing the entire 90 minutes for the second consecutive match. This is the first time in her career she has played the full game in back-to-back contests.

Entering Tuesday (Sept. 6), BU ranked 44th in the Nation with 6.33 corner kicks per game.

The Terriers’ upcoming four-game road trip is their longest since a four-match stretch from Oct. 7-17, 2010.

UMass is the fourth of six Massachusetts-based opponents BU squares off against in 2022, having already faced Northeastern, UMass Lowell, and Boston College.

SCOUTING UMASS

The Minutewomen are 1-2-3 on the season, most recently playing UMass Lowell to a 2-2 draw on Sunday (Sept. 4).

UMass has tied its foes in three consecutive matches, which has followed a two-game losing streak after the Minutewomen defeated UAlbany in their season opener.

Lauren Bonavita paces the Minutewomen and is tied for 28th in Division I with four goals on the season.

Megan Olszewski has played the majority of minutes in goal, totaling a .690 save percentage while allowing nine goals in 405 minutes.

UMass was predicted to finish fifth in the A-10 Preseason Poll after reaching the A-10 Championship game in 2021, going 11-6-4 and 5-3-2 in conference.

SERIES HISTORY

Thursday marks the 10th all-time meeting between BU and UMass in a series that started in 2002.

The Terriers have the 5-4 edge all-time, although the Minutewomen have won four of the last five contests.

Six of the nine matches have been decided by one goal.

UMass won the last Matchup in Boston, 2-1, on Aug. 29, 2021.

Jenna Oldham found Margaret Berry for the game’s first goal in the 21st minute, but UMass equalized in the 34th minute. Lauren Smida scored the game-winner 1:10 out of halftime.

