Women’s Soccer Begins Road Trip at UMass
Boston University (2-4) vs. UMass (1-2-3)
Date & Time: Thursday, Sept. 8 | 4 p.m
Venue: Rudd Field | Amherst, Mass.
BOSTON – After playing four of its first six games at home to start 2022, the Boston University Women’s soccer program embarks on a four-game road swing, starting with a trek to UMass on Thursday (Sept. 8). Opening kick is set for 4 pm
BU is 1-1 away from Boston to begin the season, and faces a Minutewomen team struggling to maintain its unbeaten home streak (1-0-2). UMass seeks its first win since Aug. 18, while the Terriers aim to snap a three-game slide.
TERRIER TIDBITS
- BU recently dropped a 3-1 contest to Boston College on Sunday (Sept. 4) at Nickerson Field.
- Redshirt senior Captain Amy Thompson notched her first goal of the season in the 12th to give the Terriers a halftime lead, but the Eagles countered with three goals in the second half.
- Over 4,000 fans took in the game as part of Terrier Tailgate, marking the third-straight instance the event attracted over 4,000 patrons.
- With Thompson finding the back of the net, eight different Terriers have registered a point this season.
- Junior Abigail McNulty leads the team with six points, and shares the team edge in goals with freshman Giuliana Gianino at two.
- Senior goalkeeper Gretchen Bennett made three saves against Boston College while playing the entire 90 minutes for the second consecutive match.
- This is the first time in her career she has played the full game in back-to-back contests.
- Entering Tuesday (Sept. 6), BU ranked 44th in the Nation with 6.33 corner kicks per game.
- The Terriers’ upcoming four-game road trip is their longest since a four-match stretch from Oct. 7-17, 2010.
- UMass is the fourth of six Massachusetts-based opponents BU squares off against in 2022, having already faced Northeastern, UMass Lowell, and Boston College.
SCOUTING UMASS
- The Minutewomen are 1-2-3 on the season, most recently playing UMass Lowell to a 2-2 draw on Sunday (Sept. 4).
- UMass has tied its foes in three consecutive matches, which has followed a two-game losing streak after the Minutewomen defeated UAlbany in their season opener.
- Lauren Bonavita paces the Minutewomen and is tied for 28th in Division I with four goals on the season.
- Megan Olszewski has played the majority of minutes in goal, totaling a .690 save percentage while allowing nine goals in 405 minutes.
- UMass was predicted to finish fifth in the A-10 Preseason Poll after reaching the A-10 Championship game in 2021, going 11-6-4 and 5-3-2 in conference.
SERIES HISTORY
- Thursday marks the 10th all-time meeting between BU and UMass in a series that started in 2002.
- The Terriers have the 5-4 edge all-time, although the Minutewomen have won four of the last five contests.
- Six of the nine matches have been decided by one goal.
- UMass won the last Matchup in Boston, 2-1, on Aug. 29, 2021.
- Jenna Oldham found Margaret Berry for the game’s first goal in the 21st minute, but UMass equalized in the 34th minute. Lauren Smida scored the game-winner 1:10 out of halftime.
UP NEXT
- BU makes its way to New Hampshire on Sunday (Sept. 11). Opening kick is scheduled for 2 pm