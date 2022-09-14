Women’s Soccer Begins Big West Play Thursday

– The California State University, Bakersfield Women’s soccer team continues a four-game homestand at The Main Soccer Field with contests against CSUN, Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 pm, and Sacramento State, Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1:00 pm Thursday’s contest with the Matadors will be CSUB’s first Big West Conference game of the season. The Roadrunners beat CSUN in last year’s season finale, 2-0, in Northridge, Calif.

Bakersfield is 2-5-0 on the young season, after splitting a pair of home contests a week ago. The ‘Runners came from behind to beat Northern Arizona in the final minute of play, before dropping an early morning matinee with Boise State.

Thursday night’s game is touted as Fiesta Night, and will feature Mari’s Guisados ​​Food Truck, special $5 tickets available on GoRunners.com/Tickets and $5 food specials as the kick off for CSUB’s annual Latinx Heritage Month celebration. On Sunday versus the Hornets fans can celebrate the 661, by reserving $6.61 tickets on GoRunners.com/Tickets.

THIS WEEK…

vs. CSUN (Thursday, Sept. 15 – 7:00 PM) | Bakersfield, Calif. | Watch | Live Stats | Tickets

vs. Sacramento State (Sunday, Sept. 18 – 1:00 PM) | Bakersfield, Calif. | Watch | Live Stats | Tickets

ROADRUNNER QUICK STRIKES…

* Kalea Eichenberger and Jette Zimmer each recorded their first career goals in a thrilling, come from behind win over Northern Arizona on Sept. 9. CSUB scored twice in the second half to beat the Lumberjacks despite being outshot 19-7.

* Regelly Halldorsdottir scored in a loss to Boise State. The goal was her team-leading third of the season and her second of the year off a direct set piece. Halldorsdottir also has one assist this season, for a Bakersfield-best seven points.

* Goalkeeper Hollee Hercik made a career-high nine saves against NAU & five more versus Boise St.

* Halldorsdottir Ranks tied for second in The Big West with her three goals on the season, and ninth in the conference with seven points scored. Karen Flores is tied for sixth in the league with a pair of assists. Halldorsdottir and Zimmer each have one game-winning goal this season, good for second in the Big West.

* Zimmer’s game winner against NAU came in the 90th minute. The tally was the latest by a CSUB goal scorer since teammate Nicola Lebakos Struck in over time (101st minute) to knock off UC Riverside late last season.

* In a conference jam packed with talent, Flores was chosen as one of the league’s top 11 players ahead of the 2022 season. Flores was an Offensive spark during the preseason, tallying a goal in each of the Roadrunners’ exhibition wins. She notched her first goal of the regular season in a loss at New Mexico.

* CSUB was voted 11th in The Big West Pre-Season Coaches’ Poll. The Roadrunners open their second season in the Big West with this weekend’s contest versus CSUN, looking to prove the league’s coaches wrong and with sights on a top 6 rank at the end of the season. The Big West Conference Tournament will begin October 30 with a Champion decided on Sunday, November 6.

UP NEXT…

Sunday’s contest with Sacramento State is the team’s final non-conference game of the 2022 campaign. Bakersfield will begin Big West action full-time with a trip to Orange County for dates with Long Beach State and UC Irvine, next Thursday (Sept. 22) and Sunday (Sept. 25), respectively. Kick off for both games is scheduled for 6:00 pm CSUB’s next home game is set for Sept. 29 versus Cal Poly.