Women’s soccer begins a 3-game road trip to end the regular season at JSU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University Women’s soccer team will embark on a three-game road trip to conclude the 2022 regular season, beginning with an 8 pm (ET) contest Thursday at Jacksonville State.

Bellarmine (1-5-8, 1-2-4 ASUN) and Jacksonville State (2-11-1, 0-5-1) will be meeting for the second time in the Division-I era. The teams played to a 1-1 draw last season in Jacksonville, Alabama.

Bellarmine is in a four-way tie for eighth in the ASUN with seven points. Eight teams make the conference tournament. The Knights are among six ASUN teams with three regular-season league games remaining. JSU is among six who have four matches left. Central Arkansas and North Alabama have only two to play.

Jacksonville State is still seeking its first conference win, but the Gamecocks have been competitive in league play. JSU has lost only one ASUN game by more than one goal. The Gamecocks fell 2-1 Sunday at North Alabama and tied Central Arkansas 2-2 on the road just before that. Kylie Wells and Cynthia Bagozzi have tallied three goals apiece for Jacksonville State.

The final score of the last three Bellarmine matches has been 3-0. The Knights were on the positive side of the outcome against Stetson but the negative end against Lipscomb and FGCU, two of the ASUN’s top-3 teams.

Although the Bisons and Eagles had success finding the net, Bellarmine’s defense still ranks second in the ASUN in goals-against average (0.86) and goals allowed (12) and is tied for third in shutouts (seven).

With 33 career shutouts, senior goalkeeper Elyssa Francis is only two shy of tying the program record. Freshman midfielder Alexa Orozco has scored half of the team’s six goals this season. Senior center back Sarah Kraus has played all 1,260 possible minutes this season and scored the first goal of her career in the Stetson game.

