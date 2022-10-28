Women’s Soccer Begins A-10 Championships With Quarterfinals Round At Dayton

University of Massachusetts Women’s Soccer Game Notes & Information Game 19 (Atlantic 10 Quarterfinals) Well. 7 Massachusetts (5-8-5 Overall, 4-4-2 Atlantic 10) at No. 2 Dayton (14-3-1 Overall, 8-2-0 Atlantic 10) Date | Time Friday, Oct. 28 / 7 p.m Location Dayton, Ohio (Baujan Field) Watch ESPN+ Live Statistics Live Statistics Twitter @UMassWSoccer Instagram UMass Women’s Soccer

AMHERST, Mass. – University of Massachusetts Women’s soccer team begins postseason action against No. 2 Dayton at Baujan Field in Dayton, Ohio. The Minutewomen, the No. 7 seed in the Atlantic 10, will compete in the A-10 Championships for the fifth year straight on Friday, October 28, at 7 pm on ESPN+.

Massachusetts finished the regular season with a 4-4-2 mark in conference play, good for seventh in the A-10 standings, while going 5-8-5 overall on the season.

UMass is making its 19th appearance in the conference tournament in team history. The Minutewomen are 14-14-1 all-time in A-10 postseason competition and have won the league championship four times (1993, 1994, 1995, 1997).

The Winner of Friday’s match will advance to the A-10 Semifinals on Wednesday, November 2, which will be hosted by the higher seed, against the Winner of the No. 3 VCU and No. 6 Saint Joseph’s game.

Massachusetts Leaders

Bonavita leads the Minutewomen in goals with 10 and points with 20 through 16 games of action. Midfielders Ella Curry and Olivia Gouldsbury and forward Grace Pinkus have added two goals while Ashley Lamond , Julianna Ryan and Pedolzky have each scored a goal. Six UMass’ players have totaled multiple assists on the season, led by Bonavita with three.

Scouting Dayton

The Flyers earned the second seed in the tournament after posting an 8-2 record in the conference and finishing 14-3-1 overall. Dayton enters the A-10 Championships with a two-match winning streak, picking up victories over Fordham and Rhode Island. UMass faced Dayton earlier in the season, with the Flyers winning 2-1 in Amherst on September 25.

Itala Gemelli leads the team with 25 points on 11 goals and three assists. Batoul Reda has seen the most action in net for the Flyers, starting in 12 of 15 games played. Reda recorded a 0.91 goals-against-average and a .786 save percentage, so far this season.