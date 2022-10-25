Women’s soccer beats Colgate for the first time in over a decade

The American University Women’s soccer team beat Colgate University 2-0 with goals from freshman midfielder Eliza Fisher and senior captain and midfielder Alysa Vazquez .

Reeves Field was filled with flowers, posters and parents who traveled to see the Eagles in the last home game of the season. The match was especially important, as it was the last time the nine graduating Seniors will play on Reeves Field.

Eager to clinch a win for their draw-heavy Patriot League record, the Eagles came out hungry for a goal.

Colgate took the first shot on goal eight minutes into the game, and it was saved by AU’s sophomore goalkeeper Julia Kato . The Eagles then had a chance of their own to score off a corner kick, but were just shy of making it into the goal.

On the defensive end, the Eagles were led by Graduate students Thing Horne , who took charge of communication and had a critical part in clearing the ball. AU defense transitioned the ball forward to help the offense’s efforts.

At halftime, the game remained 0-0. Both sides took advantage of quick, long passes towards the goal, but continuously fell short on scoring.

“We’ve been working on the mental edge we can hold over our opponents during Moments like these,” head Coach Marsha Harper said. “We didn’t just want to score on them, we wanted to dominate.”

The Eagles kept their edge over the Raiders, finding open feet to pass to after each turnover and shutting down Colgate’s Offensive attempts. A shot off of Vazquez’s foot Flew just left of the goal, keeping the score at 0-0 but inching the Eagles closer to scoring.

Less than two minutes later, Fisher scored off an assist from a senior forward Fisayo Iluyomade putting the Eagles up 1-0.

“We wanted to appreciate the moment,” Harper said. “We knew there was still lots of game to play, but this moment felt really good and brought the energy up.”

Vazquez was ready to get a goal of her own, especially on senior day. Her quick sprints down the field and strategic passing got the ball to the Eagles’ Offensive end, where she finished it off with a kick that flew right over the goalie’s head and landed in the back of the net. The goal secured a 2-0 lead over the Raiders, the Eagles’ largest lead so far this season.

“This is an amazing feeling, especially on senior day,” Vazquez said. “We’ve been through so much these last four years, and to show what we are capable of today means the world to everyone. Even our players who couldn’t be on the field with us today. Everyone was a part of it.”

This win meant a great ending to their career on Reeves Field for the Seniors who had their last home game: Cailin Panacek , Ashley Molz , Natalie Oliver , Lilli Marcia Vazquez, Annemarie Barbour , Sylvie Prepetit Iluyomade and Lena Provenzano .

AU’s win over Colgate marks the first time since 2011 that they have beaten the Raiders. Additionally, this game pushed AU from last place in the Patriot League to seventh.

The Eagles went on to play Lehigh University where they were defeated 3-1. They will play their last match of the season this Wednesday against Loyola University Maryland.

