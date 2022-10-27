Women’s Soccer Battles Wesleyan in NESCAC Quarterfinals Saturday

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College Women’s soccer team will host Wesleyan in the quarterfinals of the NESCAC Tournament on Saturday, October 29 at noon on Pickard Field. The game is free admission and will be streamed live by the Northeast Sports Network.

The four quarterfinal winners will square off in the semifinal round on Saturday, November 5 at the highest remaining seed, and the Championship game is set for Sunday, November 6 at the site of the semifinal matches.

Bowdoin College Polar Bears

2022 Record: 10-4-1 (16 pts / 5-4-1 NESCAC)

NESCAC Tournament Appearances (including this year): 22

NESCAC Finals Appearances: 3 (last: 2015)

NESCAC Titles Won: 0

Tiebreaker: Bowdoin, Middlebury, and Trinity all finished with 16 points. In head-to-head competition, Bowdoin went 1-0-1 to earn the No. 3 seed, Middlebury went 1-1-0 to finish as the No. 4 seed and the No. 5 seed went to Trinity with a 0-1-1 record.

Notes: Bowdoin is the No. 3 seed for the first time since 2013 and will host a quarterfinal game for the first time since 2015, the same year the Polar Bears made their last appearance in the Championship match … Bowdoin will face No. 6 Wesleyan for the second time in a week and looks to avenge a 1-0 loss suffered on October 22 … The Polar Bears dropped a 2-1 decision to the Cardinals in the only NESCAC Tournament game between the two teams in the 2021 quarterfinals.