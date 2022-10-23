Women’s Soccer Battles Towson To Scoreless Draw

Next Game: vs. Colonial Athletic Association 10/27/2022 | TBA October 27 (Thu) / TBA vs. Colonial Athletic Association

TOWSON, Md. — The Elon Women’s soccer team threatened late but couldn’t find the game-winning goal as the Phoenix and Towson battled to a scoreless draw Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Elon finishes the regular season with a 9-5-3 overall record and a 5-3-1 mark in CAA play. The Phoenix will be the No. 4 seed in the CAA Championship and face the fifth-seeded Tigers (11-2-5, 4-1-4) in the first round Thursday.

THE RUNDOWN

Towson came out strong, dominating possession and outshooting Elo 7-0 across the first 20 minutes. The Tigers’ two best scoring chances came on their first two shots, but McKenna Dalfonso made a great diving save on Phoebe Canoles’ third-minute Strike and Demi Pierre’s fifth-minute header deflected off the right post.

made a great diving save on Phoebe Canoles’ third-minute Strike and Demi Pierre’s fifth-minute header deflected off the right post. The Phoenix picked up its work rate in the attacking third over the final 15 minutes of the first half, and in the 40th, Father Murdock Drew a free kick just outside of the left edge of the penalty box. Elon, however, couldn’t take advantage, as no player connected with Abby Fusca’s feed and Towson cleared the ball.

Drew a free kick just outside of the left edge of the penalty box. Elon, however, couldn’t take advantage, as no player connected with feed and Towson cleared the ball. With 40 seconds left in the first half, Dalfonso exited the match with an apparent injury. The goalkeeper returned to the pitch for the second half, though.

Coming out of halftime, the Tigers tallied five quick shots, including one by Canoles that sailed over the crossbar in the 55th minute. About a minute later, Nia Christopher — the CAA’s leading Goalscorer — got behind the Phoenix defense and chipped a shot over the charging Dalfonso. The attempt, however, bounced off the top of the crossbar.

As dangerous as those looks were, Elon mustered several of his own in the final 30 minutes. In the 65th, Fusca chased down a chip pass from Kennedy Jones in the box and just had the goalkeeper, Riley Melendez, to beat, but Melendez somehow deflected the shot with her foot. Later, in the 88th, Fusca sent a cross into the box that Ashley Brehio deflected to Jessica Carrieri for what appeared to be the game’s first goal. Elon, however, was called offside.

NOTES

Elon posted its eighth shutout of the season, its most since recording eight in 2015. The Phoenix’s five shutouts during CAA play are its most since joining the conference before the 2014 season.

Dalfonso’s six saves were a season high and her most since posting six against Hofstra on Oct. 24, 2021.

Towson outshot Elo 19-5 and held a 7-1 edge on corner kicks.

Molly Mahoney led the Phoenix with three shots, matching her career high set on six previous occasions.

CAA CHAMPIONSHIP SEEDING

With Elon and Towson battling to a draw, both teams finished CAA play with 16 points, tied for fourth in the league. The Phoenix receives the No. 4 seed in the CAA Championship by virtue of its win over Monmouth, the regular-season champion, and will be the designated home team in Thursday’s match.

UP NEXT

Elon and Towson will face off again in a rematch Thursday, this time in the first round of the CAA Championship. A start time has yet to be announced for the match, which will be played on Monmouth’s campus in West Long Branch, NJ

