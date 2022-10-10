Women’s Soccer Battles To Wild 4-4 Draw Against Stony Brook
PHILADELPHIA – Delaney Lappin became just the third player in Drexel Women’s soccer history to score double-digit goals in a season, but a pair of late tallies by Stony Brook forced a 4-4 tie from Vidas Field on Sunday afternoon.
With the draw, the Dragons remain in a tie for first place in the CAA with three matches remaining.
BY THE NUMBERS
- The goals for Lappin were her ninth and 10th of the season, tying her with Jenna Lindsay for second place on the Dragons’ single-season goals list.
- Casey Towey scored her fifth goal of the season and Gabrielle Perrotto netted her first.
- Annalena O’Reilly posted her fourth assist of the year. It is the sixth consecutive match she has registered a point.
- Isabel Kuzy, Laila Payton and Elise Duffy also had Helpers for Drexel.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- DU Wasted no time in getting on the board as Perrotto collected a ball off a blocked shot and sent it lower left past the keeper.
- Stony Brook scored less than three minutes later and the contest remained 1-1 until the Waning Moments of the half when Duffy slipped a ball through to Payton on the left side. She one-timed it to Lappin who chested the ball home for a 2-1 Dragons lead at intermission.
- The Seawolves tied it once again in the 50th minute.
- In the 58th minute, Touey turned in a Magnificent individual performance to push Drexel ahead.
- Two minutes later, Lappin netted her second of the contest with a right-footed strike from just outside the box.
- Stony Brook was able to forge the tie with a pair of goals in the final 8:05.
UP NEXT
Drexel has a pair of key road matches this week, first traveling to Monmouth on Thursday, October 13. Opening tap from West Long Branch, NJ is scheduled for 6:00 pm