Women’s Soccer Battles To Wild 4-4 Draw Against Stony Brook

Next Game: at Northeastern 10/13/2022 | 6:00 P.M October 13 (Thu) / 6:00 PM at Northeastern

PHILADELPHIA – Delaney Lappin became just the third player in Drexel Women’s soccer history to score double-digit goals in a season, but a pair of late tallies by Stony Brook forced a 4-4 tie from Vidas Field on Sunday afternoon.

With the draw, the Dragons remain in a tie for first place in the CAA with three matches remaining.

BY THE NUMBERS

The goals for Lappin were her ninth and 10th of the season, tying her with Jenna Lindsay for second place on the Dragons’ single-season goals list.

Casey Towey scored her fifth goal of the season and Gabrielle Perrotto netted her first.

scored her fifth goal of the season and netted her first. Annalena O’Reilly posted her fourth assist of the year. It is the sixth consecutive match she has registered a point.

posted her fourth assist of the year. It is the sixth consecutive match she has registered a point. Isabel Kuzy , Laila Payton and Elise Duffy also had Helpers for Drexel.

HOW IT HAPPENED

DU Wasted no time in getting on the board as Perrotto collected a ball off a blocked shot and sent it lower left past the keeper.

Stony Brook scored less than three minutes later and the contest remained 1-1 until the Waning Moments of the half when Duffy slipped a ball through to Payton on the left side. She one-timed it to Lappin who chested the ball home for a 2-1 Dragons lead at intermission.

The Seawolves tied it once again in the 50th minute.

In the 58th minute, Touey turned in a Magnificent individual performance to push Drexel ahead.

Two minutes later, Lappin netted her second of the contest with a right-footed strike from just outside the box.

Stony Brook was able to forge the tie with a pair of goals in the final 8:05.

UP NEXT

Drexel has a pair of key road matches this week, first traveling to Monmouth on Thursday, October 13. Opening tap from West Long Branch, NJ is scheduled for 6:00 pm