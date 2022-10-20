Women’s Soccer Battles to tie with No. 23 Bloomsburg

Next Game: at Shippensburg 10/22/2022 | 4:30 PM October 22 (Sat) / 4:30 PM at Shippensburg History

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Lock Haven Women’s soccer team (3-8-4, 1-8-4 PSAC East) put up a strong fight against No. 23 Bloomsburg (12-3-1, 10-3-1 PSAC East) in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action, and the two sides played to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night.

In the first half, Bloomsburg controlled most of the possession and chances. The Huskies fired off 10 first half shots to Lock Haven’s one.

With ten minutes remaining in the first half, Bloomsburg’s Nicole Varano rounded the keeper for the best chance of the game. However, a strong effort and a goal-line clearance from Abby Burdy (Landisville, Pa./Hempfield) preserved the scoreless opening half

Action slowed slightly in the second half, and the Lock Haven defense kept the Huskies on a short leash allowing just three shots in the final 45 minutes.

The Bald Eagles offense got hot late and Evelyn Ciacia (Fairless Hills, Pa./Pennsybury) nearly capitalized late in the half for The Haven. Lock Haven closed out the game sharply and created numerous late opportunities on the Bloomsburg net.

Megan Miller (Wexford, Pa./North Allegheny) had a total of seven saves for the Bald Eagles as she posted her fifth clean sheet of the season.

Leah Jensen (Harrisburg, Pa./Susquehanna Twp.) and Abby Burdy (Landisville, Pa./Hempfield) both played a full 90 minutes on the backline for The Haven and helped shut down the Huskies.

Up Next:

The Bald Eagles hit the road for a conference contest with Shippensburg on Saturday (Oct. 22). That game is scheduled for a 4:30 pm kickoff.