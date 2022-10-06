Women’s Soccer Battles to 1-1 draw with Millersville

Next Game: at Mansfield 10/8/2022 | 6:00 P.M October 08 (Sat) / 6:00 PM at Mansfield History

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Lock Haven Women’s soccer team (3-6-2, 1-6-2 PSAC East) played out a 1-1 tie with Millersville University (1-6-4, 1-5-4 PSAC East) on Wednesday night in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action.

The Bald Eagles notched a goal in the 65th minute and looked poised to take all three points, but the Marauders managed an Equalizing goal with just one tick remaining on the scoreboard at Hubert Jack Stadium.

Mackenzie Hernley (Annville, Pa./Annville-Cleona) grabbed the goal for Lock Haven when her deflected shot slipped past the goalkeeper at the near post. Josie Swartz (Mifflintown, Pa./Juniata) was credited with an assist after setting up Hernley inside the box.

For Millersville, Bailey Hunt connected on an Emma Ellwell corner kick in the final seconds to secure the 1-1 tie.

For Lock Haven, Janessa Swartz (Mifflintown, Pa./Juniata), Jocelynne Kuhns (Mount Holly Springs, Pa./Boiling Springs) and Hernely each registered one of the three Bald Eagle shots on goal.

In goal for Lock Haven, Megan Miller (Wexford, Pa./North Allegheny) made five saves and looked poised to record a clean sheet before the Unexpected late goal from the Marauders.

defensively, Abby Burdy (Landisville, Pa./Hempfield) and Trinity Seaman (Annville, Pa./Annville-Cleona) both racked up 90 minutes on the backline.

The Bald Eagles travel to Mansfield for a match with the Mounties on Saturday, October 8. That contest is set for a 6 pm kickoff.