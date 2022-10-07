Women’s Soccer Battles to 1-1 Draw at St. John’s

Next Game: Villanova 10/9/2022 | 12:00 PM October 09 (Sun) / 12:00 PM Villanova History

QUEENS, NY – The Creighton Women’s soccer team used a goal from junior Abigail Santana to earn a 1-1 draw against St. John’s on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Belson Stadium in Queens, NY

The tie moves the Bluejays to 6-2-5 on the season and 2-2-1 in BIG EAST play, while St. John’s moves to 5-4-4 overall and 2-2-1 in BIG EAST action. The draw is the Bluejays fifth tie of the season which sets Creighton’s school record for the most ties in a single season.

The first half saw nine total shots from the two teams, with six coming from Creighton. Santana delivered the most dangerous shot of the half in the 39th minute. Santana blasted a shot from roughly 25-yards out off the crossbar and into the arms of Red Storm netminder Gina Muzi, sending the match to Halftime scoreless.

The Bluejays turned up the offensive pressure in the second half, firing off 11 shots including four on goal.

In the 49th minute of play, Santana gave the Bluejays a 1-0 lead with her third goal of the season. A St. John’s turnover put the play into motion as a junior Maddie Radke delivered a cross into the middle of the six-yard box. Running on, Santana headed the crossing pass over the top of the Red Storm’s backline into the back of the net giving Creighton the lead.

The Bluejays would carry the lead into the final minute of the match before St. John’s evened the match up on a goal with five seconds remaining. Senior Brooke Boyd headed in the game-tying goal off a cross to the far post from Ava Collins.

Creighton finished the match with a 17-11 advantage in shots, while St. John’s held a 4-1 edge in corner kicks. Senior Keelan Terrell collected three saves while the Bluejays backline picked up a pair of team saves in the match.

The Bluejays return to the pitch on Sunday, Oct. 9 when they host Villanova at 12 pm inside Morrison Stadium.