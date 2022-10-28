Women’s Soccer Battles To 1-1 Draw Against Butler

Next Game: at #4 Butler 10/30/2022 | TBA October 30 (Sun) / TBA at #4 Butler History

OMAHA, Neb. –The Creighton Women’s soccer team used an Equalizing goal in the 53rdrdminute of play from senior Aida Kardovic to earn a 1-1 draw against Butler on Thursday, Oct. 27 inside Morrison Stadium.

The draw moved the Bluejays into a three-way tie for third with St. John’s and Butler, but with the tie-breakers Creighton earned the No. 5 seed and will face Butler in the quarterfinals on Sunday in Indianapolis.

The tie extended the Bluejays school-record for ties out to seven as Creighton moved to 8-3-7 on the year and 4-3-3 in BIG EAST play, while Butler moved to 7-7-4 overall and 4-3 -3 in league play.

Butler jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the 16ththminute on a goal from TaliaSommer.Sommerintercepted a Creighton pass at midfield, getting a one-on-one opportunity with the Bluejaysbackline.Sommermade a quick move to her left before slotting a shot past Creighton’s senior goalkeeper Keelan Terrell into the back of the net, giving Butler the 1-0 advantage.

Creighton and Butler would battle defensively for the remainder of the opening 45 minutes, as both teams recorded four shots in the first half.

The Bluejays Offensive intensity shifted drastically in the second half of play. Creighton opened the frame with a fiery of shots before Kardovic delivered the Equalizing goal for the Bluejays in the 53rdminute.

Junior Peighton Steffen sent the play into motion with a pass down the near sideline to sophomoreAzumiManriki. Manrikithen placed a cross into the six-yard box where Kardovic tapped in her second goal of the season at the near post, making the score 1-1.

Creighton nearly took the lead in the 70thminute of play as Abigail Santana pushed a pass through the box to Ariana Mondiri who fired a shot of the shoulder of Butler netminder Emma Martin keeping the match knotted at 1-1.

Creighton finished the match with a 15-10 edge in shots, while Butler held a 3-1 advantage in corner kicks. Terrell grabbed a pair of saves, while Martin collected six in net for the Bulldogs.

Creighton will make their second appearance in the BIG EAST Tournament on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Indianapolis, Ind. for a rematch against No. 4 Butler.