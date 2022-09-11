Women’s Soccer Battles In Tough Loss Versus Vermont In Stonehill’s First Division I Home Game

EASTON, Mass. (September 11, 2022)– The Stonehill College Women’s soccer team made their 2022 home debut Sunday and not only was it the squads first home match, it was the first-ever Division I home game at Stonehill. Prior to the start of today’s game, the team welcomed US Women’s Soccer and Olympic legend, Kristine Lilly who participated in the ceremonial opening coin toss. The Skyhawks Hosted the University of Vermont Catamounts for the afternoon Matchup but could not end up with the win as Vermont topped Stonehill, 4-0.

Scoring

UVM: Bailey Ayer 2′

Kate Bossert 8′

Jilly Brody 58′

Nicky Constant 86′

Goalkeeping

STO: Mia Jackson (90:00)-eight saves

UVM: Kylee Carafoli (90:00)- four saves

Paige Marjanski was one of two Skyhawks with multiple shots Friday (Photo Credit: Andrew Katsampes).

The Details

The Catamounts got started early getting on the board a little over two minutes into the opening frame (02:12) and then just six minutes later (8:00) Bossert found the back of the net off a header to quickly make it 2- 0.

After that, the Stonehill defense held strong not allowing a goal the rest of the way being strong play from starting goalie, Mia Jackson. Jackson made four saves for the remainder of the frame to keep the Skyhawks within striking distance.

Paige Marjanski had a chance to get Stonehill on the board at 22:05 but her shot got stopped by Carafoli. Seven minutes later, the Skyhawks had their best chance of the half Hannah Anselmo went one-on-one against Carafoli but the Catamounts goalie ended up making a sliding save.

had a chance to get Stonehill on the board at 22:05 but her shot got stopped by Carafoli. Seven minutes later, the Skyhawks had their best chance of the half went one-on-one against Carafoli but the Catamounts goalie ended up making a sliding save. Vermont Struck again in the second half at 58:24 off the foot of Brody for the 3-0 advantage. A little over nine minutes later, Emmy Dumaresq pushed forward to get Stonehill on the board and sent her shot on Carafoli but again, the Catamounts netminder made the stop.

pushed forward to get Stonehill on the board and sent her shot on Carafoli but again, the Catamounts netminder made the stop. Jackson came up with another set of key saves later in the half at both the 79th and 81st minute as she was peppered with shots but made great save after great save.

At the 86:49 mark, Constat drew a penalty in the Stonehill box for a penalty kick and ended up putting her shot past a diving Jackson for the 4-0 lead.

Overall on the day, Jackson made eight saves which marked a career-high for the junior. Jackson has now posted three matches with five or more saves in her Skyhawks tenure.

Up Next

Stonehill continues their brief two-game homestand when they play their Northeast Conference opener hosting Sacred Heart University on Thursday, September 15 at 3 pm

