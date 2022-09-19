Women’s Soccer Battles Fordham to Draw

George Washington Women’s soccer opened its road conference Slate on Sunday afternoon, battling Fordham to a 2-2 draw.

GW received first-half goals from grad students Rachel Sorken and sophomore Abby Mansoor . The draw extends the Buff & Blue’s season-long unbeaten streak to eight games.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

14th minute: Fordham opened the scoring off the boot of senior Kristen Cocozza, who drilled her goal home from 25 yards out.

26th minute: Just over ten minutes later, GW responded with its own goal coming courtesy of Sorkenn. The Strike was her sixth of the season, and was Assisted by first-year Aoi Kataoka .

44th minute: Less than 30 seconds before halftime, Mansoor ripped a left-footed Strike from 30 yards out. Her goal was the first of her career, and was assisted by a first-year Isabel Kelly .

51st minute: The Rams began the second half with a goal of their own. Natalie Velde found the net, with the assist coming off the foot of Ryann Lucas.

NOTEWORTHY:

•Sorkenn’s goal was the 19th of her career. She is now tied with Jane Andersen and Lisa Cellura for ninth all-time in goals scored in GW history.

•Sorkenn registered a season-high five shots on Sunday.

•Kelly’s assist was the first of her career.

•Goalkeeper Grace Crowe made a career-high four saves.

UP NEXT:

GW will return to action Thursday when they travel to La Salle. Kickoff between the two sides is scheduled for 6 pm