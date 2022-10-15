Women’s Soccer Battles, Falls Short Against UNC Asheville 3-1

Next Game: at Charleston Southern University 10/22/2022 | 1 p.m October 22 (Sat) / 1 p.m at Charleston Southern University History

FARMVILLE, Va. – Longwood Women’s soccer lost 3-1 to UNC Asheville on Saturday afternoon in a high-tempo match. Azalea Mihailovich had a hand in all three goals for the Bulldogs in a career day.

Goals (Assists)

4′ UNC Asheville—Solveigh Schlitter (Azalea Mihailovich)

55′ Longwood— Kiersten Yuhas ( Alex Dinger , Julia Gill )

57′ UNC Asheville—Azalea Mihailovich (Solveigh Schlitter)

85′ UNC Asheville—Kaiya Boyd (Azalea Mihailovich)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The two sides generated opportunities, but it was UNC Asheville that finished them. Longwood (5-8-3, 2-4-1 Big South) opened with heavy pressure in the first two minutes, but the Bulldogs (4-8-3, 1-4-1 Big South) struck first against the run of play.

Solveigh Schlitter hit home a pass from Azalea Mihailovich on a quick change of possession for a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute for UNC Asheville.

The two sides traded blows for the rest of the half before Longwood found the equalizer after halftime. A quick combination up the middle from Julia Gill Thu Alex Dinger to a through ball to Kiersten Yuhas evened the score.

However, Mihailovich was everywhere and punched home the game winner less than three minutes later in the 57thth minute. The Lancers were able to create opportunities late, but couldn’t find the equalizer a second time.

WHAT THEY SAID:

“In terms of controlling the game and creating chances, I thought that was one of our better performances of the year,” said Longwood head Coach Todd Dyer . “However, we did not finish enough of those chances, and on the other side of the ball we made too many glaring mistakes defensively and were punished for that, conceding three goals on the afternoon. It was definitely a frustrating outcome and day for us , but we will get back to work on Monday and try to finish strong with these last two games on our schedule.”

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

For Yuhas, the goal was her eighth of her Lancer career and second of the season.

Dinger has had an assist in three straight matches for the Lancers.

Longwood fired off 15 shots in the match with seven on goal. Yuha, Savannah Zero and Karleigh Minson each led Longwood with three shots apiece.

Longwood had seven corner kicks to four for UNC Asheville and outshot the Bulldogs 15-12.

Mary Kate Levush made five saves for the Lancers. She leads the Big South with 85 saves.

UP NEXT:

The Lancers close with their final two matches on the road. First, they play at Charleston Southern on Saturday, Oct. 22 before finishing at Campbell on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

#HorsePower