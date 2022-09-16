Women’s Soccer Battles, But William & Mary Edges Longwood 2-0

Next Game: Presbyterian College 9/21/2022 | 6 p.m Sept. 21 (Wed) / 6 p.m Presbyterian College History

WILLIAMSBURG, VA- The Longwood Women’s soccer team fell short against William & Mary 2-0 in an even match on Thursday night.

Goals (Assists)

37′ William & Mary—Ivey Crain (Marisa McClure, Nora Green-Orset)

59′ William & Mary—Elaina Longjohn (Kayleigh Shackford, Ivey Crain)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Early in the match, both teams came out aggressive with five shots between the two teams in the first 15 minutes.

Ultimately, William & Mary (3-4-1) struck first late in the first half. Crain polished off a nice through ball from Marisa McClure for a 1-0 lead in the 36thth minute.

Longwood had two quick shots in the first five minutes of the second half but couldn’t quite slow down William & Mary. The Tribe got some insurance when Elaina Longjohn found the back of the net in the 59thth minute.

WHAT THEY SAID:

“Statistically, it was a pretty even game, but we had two big defensive breakdowns that led to goals, and that’s out of character for us,” said Longwood head Coach Todd Dyer after the match. “We still kept fighting until the end and created a few really good scoring opportunities that we just couldn’t quite put away.”

We tried some new things with our system, and a lot of players got on the field, so that’s a positive as well,” Dyer added. “We are definitely battle tested heading into conference play, so now we just have to clean it up and put our best product on the field next Wednesday.”

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

The shots were nearly even between the two sides, with William & Mary outshooting Longwood 10-8 on the night. Longwood outshot William & Mary 5-4 after halftime.

Seven players had a shot for the Lancers in the match, with Alex Dinger having a team-high two shots.

Both teams had four shots on goal.

The two teams were evenly matched in corner kicks as well, with each team attempting three.

The two sides haven’t played since 2004, with William & Mary winning the matchup 3-0 that year.

UP NEXT:

The Lancers will be back in Farmville next week on September 21st to start conference play against the Blue Hose of Presbyterian. Kickoff is set for 6pm.

