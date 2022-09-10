Women’s Soccer Battle Fredonia to 2-2 Tie

Next Game: SUNY Cortland 9/14/2022 | 4:00 P.M Sept. 14 (Wed) / 4:00 PM SUNY Cortland History

FREDONIA, NY – Fredonia thought they did just enough with a Maddy Payne goal in the 81St minute, but the Ithaca College Women’s soccer team battled to the final whistle and scored an equalizer in the 87th minute for a final score of 2-2 on Saturday afternoon. The Bombers scored both of their goals in the second half as the final 10 minutes proved to be the most dramatic.

The Bombers were by far the more dangerous team as they held a 31-7 advantage in shot attempts as IC placed 14 of those attempts on target. Rosie Bostian and Julia Cascone combined for 14 shots. Bostian placed three on target as she scored the game tying goal in the 87thth minute is a Strike within the 18-yard box.

Fredonia was the first to net a goal as they stunned Ithaca in the 13thth minute when Talia Defay found the back of the net. The Devils carried the 1-0 advantage through the halftime break. The Bombers continued to carve out Offensive chances and made it 1-1 when Julia Cascone scored an unassisted goal at the 50:10 mark.

Katie Sellers Assisted on the Maddy Payne goal in the 81St minute as the Bombers eventually found their equalizer on the Rosie Bostian Solo effort.

Claire Reader made four saves in goal including an outstanding effort at the 88:09 mark of the second half.

Ithaca (3-0-1) remains unbeaten and will host SUNY Cortland on Wednesday, September 14 for its home opener at Carp Wood Field. Game time is slated for 4 pm

