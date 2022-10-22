Women’s Soccer Back on the Road at South Alabama

CONWAY, SC. – The Coastal Carolina Women’s soccer team will be back in action when they travel to Mobile, Ala., to face South Alabama, Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 pm at The Cage.

COASTAL VS. SOUTH ALABAMA

Sunday’s match with the USA will be the 10th time the two teams have met on the pitch and the USA holds a 7-2-0 lead in the all-time series. It will be the fourth time and third consecutive match CCU and USA have met in Mobile with the Jags holding a 2-1 record Defending its home field.

One of the Chants wins in the series came in Mobile, a 2-1 win back in 2020. The other CCU win came in 2018 (1-0) on a neutral field.

LAST TIME OUT

CCU and Marshall played to a 2-2 draw in Conway. The Chants received first-half goals from Julia Ziegenfuss and Megan Brouse to lead 2-0 at halftime.

In the second half Marshall was able to get on the board via a penalty kick in the 76th minute and scored the equalizer with just over one minute left in the match.

CHANT TALK

Megan Brouse continues to move up the career scoring ladder for the CCU program. With her nine goals this season she now has 21 for her career which is sixth all-time. Her 51 career points has her seventh all-time and her 22 total points this season is tied for the 10th most in a single season.

SCOUTING SOUTH ALABAMA

The Jaguars are tied at the top of the West Division standings with Arkansas State with 18 points. USA does have a better conference record at 5-0-3 (812) with Arkansas State standing 6-2-0 (.750).

Since 2014 USA has won five regular-season championships and eight tournament titles. The Jags are looking to win their fourth consecutive tournament title this season.

Their six-total regular-season titles are the most of any Sun Belt Conference program and their eight total tournament titles are also the most of any Sun Belt Conference program.

Jasmine Greene leads the USA and the Sun Belt Conference in points with 26 on a conference-leading 12 goals and two assists. Greene is not the only high-scoring Jaguar as Imane Addi and Monique Gray have each scored 18 points and Danielle Fuentes has scored 10 points.

USA is not only good on offense, but on defense as well…Jaidy Gutierrez Campos has played every minute in goal for USA this season and has only given up 10 goals…She has 31 total saves, 0.63 goals against average, and .756 save percentage, and has 10 total shutouts on the season.

The match will be live streamed on ESPN+ and links for both ESPN+ and live stats can be found at www.GoCCUSports.com.

