Women’s Soccer Back in Fort Myers for ASUN Championship

FORT MYERS, Fla. – It’s that time of year for the Central Arkansas Women’s soccer team, as the Bears gear up for the ASUN Championships, starting with a rematch against Lipscomb in the quarterfinals. Holding the No. 6 seed, the Bears and the No. The 3 seed Bisons kick off at 3 pm CT on Thursday.

Central Arkansas (6-8-3, 4-4-2 ASUN) enters the postseason unbeaten in four of its last five outings, going 3-1-1 down the stretch. In the regular season finale against Florida Gulf Coast, the Bears dropped a 2-0 finish to the eventual No. 2 Seeded Eagles.

Senior forward Taylor Lassiter led the team in goals during the regular season, scoring a career-best four goals on the year, including three goals in the last five matches. Four other Bears scored multiple goals this season, with three coming from Sydney Brough and two from Taylor Webb , Abby Gibson and Kelly Van Gundy .

All three goalkeepers on the roster were productive during the regular season, combining for four shutouts between the pipes. Junior Keyla Perez posted the best goals-allowed-average, giving up just 1.00 per contest. Freshman Lenja Kenstel earned two wins in the net, holding leads against Little Rock and Austin Peay, while sophomore Kajsa Pruner led the bunch with 50 saves.

Leading the back line, senior defender Taylor Webb championed a defense that held 10 teams to one or fewer goals. Webb, along with freshman Rylee Ellis and sophomore Gabby Thies combined for almost 4,000 minutes on defense, the three players are responsible for nearly a quarter of the playing time for the Bears.

Lipscomb, claiming the No. 3 seed, capped the regular season with an 11-5-2 record, playing its way to an 8-1-1 ASUN slate. Along the way, the Bisons allowed just four goals in conference play, including two in their only league loss to FGCU.

The Bisons closed out the regular season with a 5-0 win over Jacksonville State, who finished last in the ASUN this year. Lipscomb had five different goal scorers, outshooting the Gamecocks 26-7, with a 16-4 margin in shots on goal.

The team’s leading scorer was senior Kelli Beiler, who notched 22 points on 11 goals for the Bisons. Lipscomb also saw two other players tally five goals on the year, in Kale’a Perry and Shelby Craft. In goal, CJ Graham logged a 1.15 GAA, playing 1,429 minutes as the backstop. The sophomore goalkeeper also collected seven shutouts, making 60 saves at a 77 percent clip.

Last season, Lipscomb took home the regular season and conference tournament titles, defeating Kennesaw State 1-0 in the Finals last year. The Bisons have claimed two of the last three tournaments for the ASUN.

Kickoff against the Bisons is set for 3 pm CT on Thursday. Broadcast and stats links will be made available on the team’s schedule page.