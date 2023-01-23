Women’s Soccer Announces Team Awards

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Women’s soccer program has announced its team awards for the Fall 2022 season.

Five Nittany Lions were voted by their peers for the fall team awards. The fall award winners for Penn State are as follows:

Offensive MVP: Ally Schlegel

Defensive MVP: Mieke Schiemann

Freshman of the Year: Amelia White

Rodney Swineford Award: Jillian Jennings and Rachel Wasserman

Ally Schlegel finished out her Penn State career with a Fantastic senior season as she led the team and Big Ten in goals with 13 including four game-winners. She also added two assists for a team-best 29 points.

Three of her goals were scored during Penn State’s run to their ninth Big Ten Tournament title as she was named Offensive MVP of the Tournament and to the All-Tournament Team by the conference.

The Parker, Colorado native also earned All-Big Ten First Team honors as well as All-North Region First Team accolades. Her honors were further highlighted by All-American First Team recognition.

Schlegel was recently drafted by the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars.

Last year’s Co-Freshman of the Year, Schiemann, was voted Defensive MVP by her teammates after a solid sophomore season. She started all 23 games on the back line while notching three goals and six assists.

The Berlin, Germany native picked up All-Big Ten Third Team and All-North Region Third Team honors in her second year of collegiate competition.

Receiving Freshman of the Year Accolades is White who played in all 23 games with nine starts. She produced four goals and two assists while earning a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

She notched one assist at Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal and scored two goals during the Nittany Lions’ run in the NCAA Tournament.

Jennings and Wasserman were named as the recipients of the Rodney Swineford Award. The Rodney Swineford Award is given to players who most embody the values ​​and pillars of Penn State Women’s soccer on and off the field.

The award, which has been given out since 2007, is in honor of Rodney Swineford, the late father of alumna Megan Monroig.

Jennings and Wasserman both finished out their Collegiate Careers this season at Penn State and excelled academically earning All-Academic Big Ten recognition.

Jennings served as a Captain for the Nittany Lions and was also the recipient of the Big Ten’s Sportsmanship Award. She played in 20 games on the back line with 12 starts this season while notching a goal and an assist.

Wasserman saw action in all 23 games in 2022 while also scoring a goal and tallying an assist.

As a team in 2022, the Nittany Lions went 15-5-3 while capturing the program’s ninth Big Ten Tournament title and advanced to their sixth straight NCAA Sweet 16 in a row.

Follow along with the team on our social media pages on Facebook (PSUWomen’sSoccer) and Twitter/Instagram (@pennstatewsoc).