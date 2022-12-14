WOMEN’S SOCCER ANNOUNCES NINE ADDITIONS FOR 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – The IUPUI Athletics Department and head Women’s soccer Coach Chris Johnson announced the additions of nine student-athletes for next season as each signed National Letters of Intent during the early signing period. All nine will be true freshmen beginning in Fall 2023. The signing class has a decidedly Midwest feel as Johnson inked four student-athletes from Ohio, two from Illinois and one each from Indiana and Missouri. In addition, they signed the program’s first-ever student-athlete from Poland to round out the class.

The Jaguars are coming off a 9-4-6 campaign and went undefeated at home at 5-0-4 this season. Johnson’s team also went undefeated in non-league play at 4-0-3 this season and will graduate five Seniors from this year’s squad.

“I’m very excited to welcome such a large and talented group of young ladies to our program,” Johnson said. “The sheer number of incoming freshmen will give us some much needed depth and we believe many of them will challenge for starting positions and playing time right away.”

Avery Bangert (Oakville, Mo./Oakville)

5-foot-9 // Forward

-Earned Second Team All-Conference as a sophomore in 2020

-Was an Honorable mention All-Conference honoree as a junior in 2021

-Played club soccer with Sporting St. Louis and St. Louis Scott Gallagher

-Was also an all-conference performer in golf in high school

Julia Biesiada (Wolomin, Poland)

5-foot-7 // Defender/Midfielder

-Helped her club to the 2021 and 2022 Polish National Central Women’s Cup

-Completed and passed Trials for AC Perugia Calcio Team in Italy in 2021

-Helped her team to a 2019 Futsal Polish National Championship runner-up finish

-Played up, helping her team to the 2017/2018 Polish Championship U-17 quarterfinals

-Her team earned the 2016/2017 Polish Championship U-13 title

Lindsey Castillo (Pataskala, Ohio/Watkins Memorial)

5-foot-6 // Forward/Midfielder

-Four-time First Team All-Conference selection

-Named First Team All-District as a senior and Second Team honoree as a junior

-Scored 102 career goals and was a three-time team captain

-Holds school records for goals in a season (40) and in a game (8)

-Also competed in track in high school

Ava Elliott (Hinsdale, Ill./Hinsdale Central)

5-foot-7 // Midfielder

-Named All-Conference in 2021

-Was an All-Sectional honoree in 2022

-Was a USYS ECNL RL Bracket Champion

-Is on the All-State Watch List for the upcoming 2023 season

Katie Hoog (Cincinnati, Ohio/Saint Ursula Academy)

5-foot-8 // Defender

-Named 2022 All-Southwest Ohio Team

-Also selected to the GGCL All-Star First Team this fall

-Three-year varsity letterwinner for perennial power Saint Ursula

Caroline Kelley (Fishers, Ind./Hamilton Southeastern)

5-foot-11 // Forward

-2022 High School All-American Game selection

-2022 First Team All-State, First Team All-Conference and IndyStar Central Indiana First Team pick

-Two-time First Team All-District selection and Academic All-State honoree

Maddie Long (Cincinnati, Ohio/Anderson)

5-foot-7 // Defender

-Four-time ECC All-Conference honoree

-Was Anderson High School’s Defender of the Year in 2020 and 2021

-Helped her club team to the Ohio State Cup title in 2019, 2021 and 2022

-Led her club team to a 2021 Regional Championship

Shannon Ott (Cincinnati, Ohio/Seton)

5-foot-4 // Forward

-Helped her high school team to the 2022 OHSAA State Championship, tallying the Lone goal in the Championship game

-Named Second Team GGCL

-Named a Cincinnati Enquirer All-Star Fall Athlete

– Chosen to the Best XI at the USYS National League PRO

-Was the U17 Offensive Player of the Event at the NL PRO in Orlando, helping her club team earn Girls ProScore Team of the Event

Emily Tobin (Tinley Park, Ill./Victor J. Andrew)

5-foot-7 // Midfielder/Defender

-Two-time Illinois State Cup Champion

-Named to the Best XI at the USYS National League PRO and USYS Midwest Conference Club v. Club

-Helped her club team to a USYS ECNL RL Bracket Championship

-Missed a good chunk of her high school junior season, but returned to help her squad win regionals