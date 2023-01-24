Women’s soccer announces a trio of signings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coach Paul Babba announced three new additions to the Bellarmine University Women’s soccer team.

Midfielder Emma Nicholson and goalkeeper Natalie Schutte have transferred to Bellarmine from the University of Kentucky and Xavier University, respectively, while defender Teagan Douglas joins the Knights after playing her youth soccer in Australia.

Before being named head coach at Bellarmine prior to last season, Babba served as an assistant coach/recruiting coordinator at Kentucky, where he became highly familiar with Nicholson. The Louisville native appeared in 24 games in two seasons with the Wildcats. As a freshman, she logged 614 minutes while seeing action in 16 contests, including three starts.

“We were very excited to be able to have Emma join us from Kentucky,” Babba said. “Having worked with her in the past, I knew the person that she is and felt strongly that she would bring a lot to our environment both on and off the field. As an attacking midfielder, Emma enjoys having the ball and always looks to progress the ball forward. Her experience having trained in a high-performance environment will also be added value.”

Prior to her time at Kentucky, Nicholson recorded 46 goals and 59 assists as a standout at Atherton High School in Louisville. She was a two-time All-State selection and earned three straight first-team All-Region Accolades while also being named to the All-Area Team. Nicholson won the 2019 state title with Javanon FC and also played for Racing Louisville ECNL.

“I am just happy to be here and be a part of the team,” Nicholson said. “I look forward to taking it one step at a time, and the good lord willing, we string together a winning season.”

Schutte is another seasoned transfer. The goalkeeper played her first two college seasons at Xavier.

“Natalie is a great addition to our group of goalkeepers,” Babba said. “We have a good relationship with (Head Coach) Nate (Lie) and his staff at Xavier, and they all spoke highly of her. As a player, Natalie has good athleticism and a great frame. Her ability to command her box and come off her line to deal with aerial threats is also impressive.”

A product of North Bend, Ohio, Schutte played high school soccer at Seton. In 16 matches in 2020, she amassed over 100 saves on the season while in 14 games in 2019 she posted a .886 save percentage and allowed only eight goals on the year. Schutte was a multi-sport athlete who played three years of varsity basketball.

“I am really excited to join the team and grateful to Coach Babba for giving me this opportunity,” Schutte said. “I can’t wait to get started!”

Douglas comes to Bellarmine from Thornton, New South Wales, Australia, which she said is located two hours north of Sydney. Douglas is a center back who is expected to further bolster an area of ​​strength of the Knights, whose defense delivered a 0.88 goals-against average last season.

“We are very excited to have Teagan joining our team,” Babba said. “She is a ball-playing center back that will add some quality to an already strong backline. Her experience and playing background played a big part in our decision to have her join us. Bringing Teagan in also highlights our commitment to adding quality international students -athletes to our environment, which we think enriches the overall student-athlete experience.”

Douglas began playing for her hometown Thornton Devils Junior Club at just 5 years old. She spent the majority of her formative years on the pitch with the Newcastle Jets Academy, becoming the National Youth Champions with the team at age 15. Douglas represented the Australian National Team U17s (Junior Matildas) at ages 15 and 16 and toured Kyrgyzstan and Laos at the Asian Championships, where the team won both tournaments.

Douglas, who attended Maitland Grossmann High School, played school soccer in 2021 and won the Combined High Schools tournament while representing the Hunter Region. She was then selected to represent the CHS 1’s team, which captured the State Carnival, and followed by being chosen for the State NSW team. Last year, Douglas joined the Central Coast Mariners Women’s Academy.

“Playing college soccer has been a dream of mine for quite some time,” Douglas said. “I am very Grateful to be given this opportunity to represent Bellarmine and my country, Australia. Playing on an international stage at such a young age has given me a lot of experience that I hope to bring to the team. I look forward to the year ahead and hope to be a valuable addition to the Bellarmine Knights.”

