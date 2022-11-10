Women’s Soccer Announces 2023 Signing Class

AMHERST, Mass. – University of Massachusetts Women’s soccer and head coach Jason Dowiak announced the addition of Carolina Benitez on Wednesday. Benitez will join the Minutewomen for the 2023 season.

“Carolina is an incredibly versatile player who will be able to compete in multiple positions,” said Dowiak. “Her technical ability, competitive mentality, fitness level and soccer IQ are areas of her game that will make our team even stronger!”

Benitez, a Westbury, New York, native, was a 2022 NSCHSGAA League Player of the Year, a Newsday Top 100 Long Island High School Players selection, and a team captain while competing for Kellenberg Memorial. Additionally, Benitez competed for the East Meadow Soccer Club – ECNL. With her club team, she earned a spot in the 2022 ECNL National Selection Game and was also a team captain. She garnered an All-Conference Honor in 2021, Landed on the ECNL Northeast Conference Players to Watch list both in 2019 and 2020, and was a 2019 ICC Futures Tournament ECNL East member. She attended both the US Soccer National Training Centers (2018-20) and the iD2 National Training Camp (2018).

Carolina Benitez • Defense/Midfield • Westbury, NY • Kellenberg Memorial High School

Club Team: East Meadow Soccer Club – ECNL

2022 NSCHSGAA League Player of the Year

2022 Newsday Top 100 Long Island High School Players

2022 ECNL National Selection Game member

2022 East Meadow SC – ECNL Team Captain

2022 Kellenberg Memorial HS Team Captain

2021 All-Conference honoree

2x ECNL Northeast Conference Players to Watch selection (2019, 2020)

Attended US Soccer National Training Centers (2018-20)

2019 ICC Futures Tournament ECNL East Selection

2018 iD2 National Training Camp attendee

Benitez at UMass: “I chose UMass because of the outstanding academic opportunities and competitive soccer program that will allow me to grow as a person and player. I felt welcomed from day one and seeing the positive family environment within the program, I knew this is where I wanted to be.”