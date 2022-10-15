Women’s Soccer and Skidmore Tie 0-0 on Friday

Next Game: at Union College 10/15/2022 | 2:00 PM October 15 (Sat) / 2:00 PM at Union College History

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – The Ithaca College Women’s soccer team nearly found the back of the net in the closing minutes of Friday afternoon’s match with Skidmore, but it ended up scoreless at 0-0. The Bombers who are in the midst of their back-to-back weekend are now 8-2-3 and 3-1-1 within the Liberty League while the Skidmore is now 7-1-3 and 2-0-3 in conference action.

Junior goalkeeper Claire Reader notched five saves including a nice stop to deny Maddison Hallet in the 43rd minute is a header. The Bombers had the first chance to light the scoreboard but were denied by Claire Wolgast off a corner kick in the ninth minute. With the ball Loose and Bouncing in front of the net, Delaney Rutan jumped on it and her shot attempt was denied by Wolgast. Ithaca also had another first half chance in the 25th minute with Megan Buttinger whipping in a corner kick that Rosie Bostian got on the end of but her shot attempt was also stopped by Claire Wolgast.

Possession was mostly dominated by the Bombers in the final 45 minutes of action. Julia Cascone sliced ​​her shot attempt high within the first 36 seconds of the second half. Kaelyn Fernandez looked to find the back of the net in the 61St minute but her attempt was saved by Wolgast.