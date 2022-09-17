Women’s Soccer and Saints Finish Scoreless

Next Game: at Bard College 9/24/2022 | 3 p.m Sept. 24 (Sat) / 3pm at Bard College History

CANTON, NY – Junior Megan Wampner stopped all seven shots she faced in backstopping the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Women’s soccer team to a scoreless draw at St. Lawrence University in the Liberty League opener for both squads.

Junior goalkeeper Keely Snode earned her fourth shutout of the year for St. Lawrence, which came out of the gates and registered six shots in the opening 13 minutes of play. Grace Mochnal was the Lone Saint to get a shot on the woodwork in the barrage, but the effort was turned aside by Wampner.

Later in the opening 45, Madison King-Thurber set up a beautiful chance as the midfielder took the ball from the Saints’ half and beat four Defenders before dishing off a pass to Tyler Potter. The senior was able to get off a left-footed Strike but was stopped by the outstretched keeper to keep the game tied.

In the second half, Snode showed up big in net stopping two dangerous chances on the goal. RPI’s Brooke Miller had her chance denied early in the half, then later Sonya Heldman had a grade-A chance that was stonewalled.

In the final 10 minutes of the contest, the Scarlet and Brown turned up the pressure, generating three corner kicks as they searched for the tiebreaking goal. Off the first of the three, Kaitlyn Barton had a look on frame that was blocked aside. On the third kick, Mia Cence got a head on a Jenna Durkin corner, but her shot was stopped on the post to keep the game even.

The Saints held a 7-4 edge in shots on goal and had six corner kicks to RPI’s five.

The Engineers move to 1-3-2 overall and 0-0-1, while the Saints are 4-0-2 and 0-0-1.