Women’s Soccer and No. 10 Williams End in a Tie on Senior Day, 0-0

Next Game: at Western Conn. St. 10/18/2022 | 7:00 PM October 18 (Tue) / 7:00 PM at Western Conn. St. History

MIDDLETOWN, CT – Wesleyan Women’s soccer held their Senior Day Saturday afternoon at Jackson Field, playing the nationally ranked Williams Ephs. The No.10 ranked Ephs came in winners of their last three games, holding their opponents to just one total goal in that span. In Wesleyan’s last three wins they have held their opponents without a score. Both defenses showed up again Saturday afternoon, playing 90 minutes without a single goal. It was a combination of strong defense from both sides, along with stellar goalie play from the two NESCAC keepers. Sarah Hammond ’22 and Leyla Kamshad combined for 10 saves in their respective shutouts. Williams moves to 8-2-2 (6-1-1 NESCAC), retaining their first place conference ranking. With the tie, Wesleyan is now 5-4-3 on the season, 3-3-2 in the NESCAC which is good for 6th in the conference.

The two teams tied for just the third time in their 44-year history, ending in a scoreless draw for the first time in the series. Williams has been a tough matchup for Wesleyan throughout their history holding a 6-39-3 record, however the Cardinals have now gone 2-0-1 in their last three matchups against the Ephs.

There was only one shot in combined in the first 20 minutes of this one, and it came in the first minute. Dani Milovanov ’23 had a cross deflect right to her inside the box and ripped a low shot that was collected by Kamshed.

Williams got their first scoring chances starting in the 25th minute. Claire Tolliver worked the ball into Cardinals’ territory before sending a shot at Hammond that she corralled. The Ephs continued to apply pressure with a corner and another shot on goal just two minutes later, but Wesleyan held strong. Katie O’Connell ’25 added one more chance for Wesleyan with a header off a free kick late in the half, but it was turned away.

Both teams had chances in the second half as well, producing a combined 12 shots over the final 45 minutes of play. Wesleyan’s best opportunity might have come midway through the period when Grace Devanny ’23 broke through the Williams defense for a Breakaway opportunity. Kamshed made the save and the defense cleaned up the rebound to keep the game even at zero. Williams best chance came near the end of the game, with Ava Simunovic’s shot hitting the post with just over 11 minutes left on the clock.

Hammond has now been involved in both of Wesleyan’s 0-0 draws of the season, making five saves in this one in her 90 minutes of action. Milovanov and Devanny combined for four of Wesleyan’s seven shots on goal against the Ephs. Williams outshot Wesleyan 11-7.

Wesleyan will return to play on October 18th in their final non-conference contest of the regular season against Western Connecticut State University.