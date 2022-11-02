Women’s Soccer Advances to Semifinals with 3-0 Win over Sul Ross

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The #3 seed Concordia Texas Women’s soccer team blanked the #6 seed Sul Ross State Lobos by a score of 3-0 in the ASC quarterfinal. Junior Patricia Heckendorn tallied two assists to lead the Tornados in the final match of the season at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex on Tuesday.

Both teams saw ample opportunities offensively as they combined for a total of 36 shots. Second-year goalkeeper Lora Tresco was a human fortress as she posted a season-high 11 saves for her fourth clean sheet and eighth win of the season.

CTX got on the scoreboard early in the 10th minute when Heckendorn lobbed a pass into a leaping Kallie Krenz who headed the ball in.

Concordia then upped their advantage to 2-0 when Heckendorn outpaced her defender and passed to Kaley Kaspar in the 19th minute. This would stand as the last score of the first half.

The Tornados would add insurance when Alycia Buenaventura Fed Emma Visser a beautiful through ball in the 70th.

Concordia Texas will now head to the ASC Tournament semifinal match in Belton, Texas where they will take on Hardin-Simmons on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m

To keep up to date with everything surrounding the CTX Women’s soccer program, follow us on social media (@ctxathletics) and visit athletics.concordia.edu.