Women’s soccer Advances to national championship

The third and final meeting this season between UNC-Chapel Hill and Florida State did not disappoint. The Tar Heels built a three-goal lead in the second half but had to outlast a fierce FSU push to win 3-2 and move on to the national championship game.

The feeling-out process between the ACC Juggernauts lasted almost the entirety of the first half, with Florida State earning the better opportunities at goal and Carolina Defending valiantly. The Tar Heels then turned the pressure around on the Seminoles, scoring three goals in a stretch of 25 minutes on either side of halftime. It was just the second time all season that FSU has allowed three goals. The first time, they managed to eke out a draw against fellow ACC contender Notre Dame. This time, despite a quick response to Carolina’s third goal and another score to draw within one, it was too little, too late for Brian Pensky’s ‘Noles.

With the win, the Tar Heels are back in the national championship game, where Coach Anson Dorrance has been on 26 previous occasions. Carolina’s all-time record in title games is 21-5.

The Tar Heels will play UCLA, who shutout Alabama 3-0 on Friday night, in the national title game at 6 pm on Dec. 5 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. The game will air live on ESPNU.

View Highlights from the semifinals at GoHeels.com