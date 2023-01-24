Women’s Soccer Adds Nunez for 2023

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW Women’s soccer team has announced the addition of a goalkeeper Makenna Nunez to the program for the 2023 season.

Nunez, a native of nearby Hampstead, NC, joins the Seahawks following two seasons at UNC Greensboro. She will bolster a goalkeeper unit that features a team captain Hannah Wise .

“We are excited to add a goalkeeper with Division I experience to the roster,” said UNCW Head Coach Chris Neal . “Makenna also comes from a Seahawk family and we look forward to helping her develop as a student-athlete.”

Nunez played two years of club soccer for Arlington Soccer Association (ASA) under Coach Declan Colt in northern Virginia. The 5-10 sophomore competed with ASA at the USSDA Nationals held in Florida in 2019.

A three-sport athlete at Robinson Secondary School in Burke, Va., Nunez earned seven varsity letters while competing in soccer, field hockey and basketball for the Rams. In the classroom, she was a member of the National Honor Society and a three-year Athletic Honor roll selection.

Nunez was born in Jacksonville, NC, to George and Martie Nunez. Her father is in the United States Marine Corps while her mother is a 1992 Graduate of UNCW.