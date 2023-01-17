Women’s Soccer Adds Amber Marshall to Coaching Staff

MALIBU, Calif. – Pepperdine Women’s soccer head coach Tim Ward announced the hiring of Assistant Coach Amber Marshall this week to join the Waves’ coaching staff.

Marshall comes to Pepperdine after a prominent playing career on both the collegiate and professional levels, and brings a wealth of soccer experience.

“We are so excited to have Amber joining our staff,” said Ward. “Over the years, we have been blessed with a stable and unchanging staff. Last year, however, we lost a few of our long-time staff members. As a result, we are in the process of rebuilding our staff to provide our players not only with stability, but fresh ideas and amazing mentors for their lives.

“In Amber, we feel we are getting an Absolute gem. She is a woman of great character and has shown herself to be incredibly successful at the things she endeavors to undertake. She has also journeyed into the professional Ranks and we believe the combination of those experiences as well as her desire to be a head Coach someday, will benefit our program in wonderful ways. We can’t wait for Amber to be here in Malibu full time as we begin to write the next amazing chapters of the Pepperdine soccer story .”

Marshall played three years of Mountain West soccer, playing her collegiate career at Utah State. After appearing and starting in 55 matches for the Aggies, Marshall was a part of the Utah Royals FC Reserves during the 2019 summer tallying two goals and helping the Squad to a runner-up finish. Following her stint with the Utah Royals FC Reserves, Marshall signed a one-year contract in 2021 with the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League.

“I want to thank the Pepperdine staff for this great opportunity,” said Marshall. “I am so grateful and excited to be a part of this community. I look forward to helping these student-athletes achieve excellence on and off the field.”

As a holding defensive midfielder and center back for the Aggies, she was named second-team All-Mountain West in 2019 after starting and appearing in every match for Utah State. She led USU with 1,760 minutes played, appearing in all but 15 minutes during the 2010 campaign. Marshall anchored the Utah State midfield and totaled 49 career shots with two goals and two assists.

Marshall graduated from Utah State in December 2020 with a degree in exercise science and completed her masters’ in sports administration in December 2022. Not only did she return to Utah State to pursue her masters, she was also a part of the Women’s soccer coaching staff for two seasons. Marshall returned as the director of operations and player development in 2021 where she handled all logistics for the squad. During the 2022 season, Marshall was a Volunteer Assistant Coach with a primary focus on the back five for the Aggies and led the team to earn 10 shutouts, a 0.85 goals against average and a 0.746 save percentage.