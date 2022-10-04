Women’s Soccer Abuse Report, NFL Concussion Issues: Sporticast – Sportico.com

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the results of a year-long investigation that found “systemic” abuse of professional Women’s soccer players in the US

The 172-page report, released Monday, spans many different layers of power within both the NWSL and US Soccer governing body. NWSL coaches, executives, team owners, and US Soccer officials are all implicated in the findings, compiled by former US attorney general Sally Yates, who concluded that abuse, sexual and verbal, is “rooted in a Deeper culture in Women’s soccer.”

The report comes after a series of disturbing allegations rocked the NWSL in the middle of its 2021 season. That led to Coach firings, the sale of the Washington Spirit, and the departure of former commissioner Lisa Baird. Since then, the league has seen dramatic commercial growth, including the NWSL’s largest corporate sponsorship, a rapid increase in franchise valuation, and large viewership gains.

The hosts also discuss a new $30 million raise from Athletes Unlimited, Shohei Ohtani’s $30 million deal, and the Fallout from Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent concussion, which refocused Spotlight on the NFL’s approach to head injuries.

