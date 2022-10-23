Women’s Rugby World Cup fun and a Monster drop-goal : PlanetRugby

It’s time for Planet Rugby’s Sunday Social, your quirky recap of the serious and not so serious talking points from last week’s action.

Another week of the Women’s Rugby World Cup and another heartwarming moment. England and South Africa joined up in song and dance after their clash. Truly wholesome content!

The England Women’s football manager Sarina Weigman was on hand to support the Red Roses at the World Cup. Lovely to see the cross-sport support! Fantastic!

Love this! A bunch of lads dressed up as brides in the New Zealand sun at the World Cup, praising the Black Ferns as the brides of rugby in the country. It could not be scripted but it is certainly brilliant.

🗣 “The Black Ferns are no longer the bridesmaids of NZ Rugby, this year they are the brides” This is the content I came here for tbh 📸 Male allyship done right ✅ These fans 😂#RWC2021 l #EveryMomentMatters pic.twitter.com/2IvNHTvGqT — Stella Mills 🏉 (@stella_mills_) October 22, 2022

Step aside Frans Steyn! Gloucester’s Adam Hastings ripped this Rocket of a drop-goal to win the game from the earth edge. Genuinely Outrageous effort.

WOW! What a kick from Adam Hastings! 🤯🔥pic.twitter.com/cjlGSNXGLn — Planet Rugby (@PlanetRugby) October 21, 2022

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Bath has won their first game of the season. Massive credit to Johann van Graan and his men, who are off the mark this season! Excellent stuff.

That means a lot and gives us something to build on in two weeks 💙 Thank you so much for your support! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GwsbrV3onE — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) October 22, 2022

The man, the myth, the legend. Agustin Creevy for PM. Absolutely hilarious edit in this one as London Irish put the Argentine forward to take over from Liz Truss.

Just about every rugby fan is just waiting for November to arrive. Blockbuster after blockbuster. Buckle up it is going to be a proper month of Test rugby.

So many great fixtures to look forward to 😍 #rugby pic.twitter.com/BulF80qC5r — BallCarrier (@BallCarrier_) October 19, 2022

One for all the front-rowers out there! The big man absolutely nails this conversion. There are no pictures on the scoreboard, and this guy adds the extras. Top stuff.

Most die-hard fans are probably thinking, ‘Where has this been all my life?’ Amazing ingenuity. Honestly speaking, what a time to be alive!

#TOP14

Quand ton pote rugbyman revient de la Buvette 😂 pic.twitter.com/Pqb3Bn8tWG — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) October 20, 2022

Taking the bounce of the ball to a different level. One for the dual golf and rugby fans who will probably step off the course significantly more frustrated than usual. Where do I book my tee time?

Absolute gold! Two United Rugby Championship games involving Glasgow Warriors and Ulster were called off due to gastroenteritis, and this Graham Henry interview fits the bill perfectly. Could it have been contracted after Ulster saw that Sharks forward pack?

So Graham Henry, any words of comfort for the Glasgow & Ulster camps?#URC pic.twitter.com/nwXY8WYwbL — Graham Love (@glove931) October 21, 2022

Amazing skills! Springbok Lukhanyo Am shows he is a complete baller with some keep-up skills. Dual-international loading…

Lukhanyo Am 😮‍💨🆒 💭 Dual International ❔ 🏉⚽️ pic.twitter.com/kZNtzPTPEA — SA Rugby Magazine (@SARugbymag) October 20, 2022

Finally, social media’s king of the goosey, The Rugby Guy, brilliantly rates goose-steps. Have to say the motorbike starter is criminally underused at the highest level.

The Motorbike starter is my favourite! 😂#Rugby pic.twitter.com/MxIbWZYMV9 — The Rugby Guy (@jarryd_harris) October 18, 2022

