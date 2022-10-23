Women’s Rugby World Cup fun and a Monster drop-goal : PlanetRugby

It’s time for Planet Rugby’s Sunday Social, your quirky recap of the serious and not so serious talking points from last week’s action.

Another week of the Women’s Rugby World Cup and another heartwarming moment. England and South Africa joined up in song and dance after their clash. Truly wholesome content!

The England Women’s football manager Sarina Weigman was on hand to support the Red Roses at the World Cup. Lovely to see the cross-sport support! Fantastic!

Love this! A bunch of lads dressed up as brides in the New Zealand sun at the World Cup, praising the Black Ferns as the brides of rugby in the country. It could not be scripted but it is certainly brilliant.

Step aside Frans Steyn! Gloucester’s Adam Hastings ripped this Rocket of a drop-goal to win the game from the earth edge. Genuinely Outrageous effort.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Bath has won their first game of the season. Massive credit to Johann van Graan and his men, who are off the mark this season! Excellent stuff.

The man, the myth, the legend. Agustin Creevy for PM. Absolutely hilarious edit in this one as London Irish put the Argentine forward to take over from Liz Truss.

Just about every rugby fan is just waiting for November to arrive. Blockbuster after blockbuster. Buckle up it is going to be a proper month of Test rugby.

One for all the front-rowers out there! The big man absolutely nails this conversion. There are no pictures on the scoreboard, and this guy adds the extras. Top stuff.

Most die-hard fans are probably thinking, ‘Where has this been all my life?’ Amazing ingenuity. Honestly speaking, what a time to be alive!

Taking the bounce of the ball to a different level. One for the dual golf and rugby fans who will probably step off the course significantly more frustrated than usual. Where do I book my tee time?

Absolute gold! Two United Rugby Championship games involving Glasgow Warriors and Ulster were called off due to gastroenteritis, and this Graham Henry interview fits the bill perfectly. Could it have been contracted after Ulster saw that Sharks forward pack?

Amazing skills! Springbok Lukhanyo Am shows he is a complete baller with some keep-up skills. Dual-international loading…

Finally, social media’s king of the goosey, The Rugby Guy, brilliantly rates goose-steps. Have to say the motorbike starter is criminally underused at the highest level.

READ MORE: Springboks: Stormers trio added to training Squad as Johan Goosen and Elrigh Louw drop out

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button